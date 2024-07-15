Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima

On July 11, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with visiting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Winnie Byanyima. The two sides had an exchange of views on such issues as the global fight against HIV/AIDS and cooperation between China and UNAIDS.

Miao Deyu gave a comprehensive introduction of the remarkable achievements in the development of China's health undertakings, particularly in COVID-19 response and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment. He pointed out that the Chinese government upholds the people-centered development philosophy and advances the Healthy China Initiative across the board. Professor Peng Liyuan has been the Goodwill Ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS for a long time, working tirelessly to promote the cause of HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in China and around the world. China has always upheld true multilateralism, attached great importance to and is ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with UNAIDS, so as to jointly promote the building of a global community of health for all.

Winnie Byanyima highly appreciated the vision of a global community of health for all advocated by President Xi Jinping and paid high tribute to Professor Peng Liyuan for her efforts in promoting the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. She commended China's great achievements in COVID-19 response and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, and looked forward to deepening cooperation with China in various fields and pushing forward the development of global health.