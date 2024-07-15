PHILIPPINES, July 15 - Press Release

July 13, 2024 "Ipaglaban ang kapakanan at karapatan ng mga health workers" -- Bong Go celebrates Ugnayang Nagkakaisang Manggagawa UST Hospital's 10th Anniversary On Friday, July 12, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally joined the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Ugnayang Nagkakaisang Manggagawa (UNM), led by President Donell John Siazon, at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Hospital in Manila City, attended by an estimated 400 healthcare professionals, guests and leaders of other health workers' unions. The event marked a decade of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to patient care, a milestone Senator Go acknowledged with deep gratitude and encouragement. "Congratulations sa Ugnayan ng mga Nagkakaisang Manggagawa ng University of Sto. Tomas Hospital (UNM-USTH) sa inyong 10th Anniversary. Isang karangalan ang makasama kayo sa espesyal na araw na ito," Mr. Malasakit expressed in his speech. "Nais ko kayong pasalamatan at bigyang-pugay sa inyong walang-sawang paglilingkod at pag-alaga sa mga pasyenteng Pilipino," he added. The occasion held a special significance for the senator, as his daughter is currently a trainee in the Clinical Pathology Department of UST Hospital. This personal connection added a heartfelt dimension to his address, as he expressed his sincere appreciation for the institution's role in nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals. Senator Go also took the opportunity to thank the UST Hospital for their consistent dedication to patient care. "Your commitment to saving lives and taking care of patients is commendable. I encourage you to continue this noble mission, as your efforts make a significant impact on countless lives every day." Senator Go highlighted his ongoing efforts to strengthen the Philippine health sector and promote the welfare of healthcare workers. Notably, he filed Senate Bill No. 427, known as the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, aimed at providing better compensation and benefits to barangay health workers across the nation. "It's essential to recognize the tireless efforts of our health workers dahil tulad ko, alam ko na ang bisyo niyo ay magserbisyo. By supporting bills like these, we aim to ensure that those who save lives are well-compensated and protected," he stated. Furthermore, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11712, the Health Emergency Allowance Act, which provides additional financial support to qualified health workers during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 5 this year, ahead of schedule, Go's persistent advocacy and the unwavering push in support of health workers paid off as the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced the release of PhP27 billion to settle all unpaid Health Emergency Allowances. This action aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to address all such outstanding payments. "Ipinaglalaban ko na matanggap na ng mga health workers ang kanilang Health Emergency Allowance o HEA para sa kanilang sakripisyo noong panahon ng pandemya. Naka-ilang hearing po tayo sa Committee on Health para mangulit at magpa-alala sa DOH at DBM na ibigay na ang pinagpawisan at pinagpaguran na HEA ng ating mga healthcare workers," Go shared. While acknowledging this progress, Go also earlier made a poignant appeal to both agencies: "While this is a positive development, I call on the DBM and DOH to intensify their efforts to ensure that no qualified health worker is overlooked. I hope that all obligations will be soon fulfilled." "During the past hearings, we have urged the DOH and the DBM to reconcile their records... Parati kong sinasabi, sila po ang hero ng panahon ng pandemya. Services rendered na po ito, dapat po ay ibigay sa kanila kung ano po ang nararapat sa kanila. Hindi na sila dapat magmakaawa para sa benepisyo na para naman po sa kanila ayon sa batas," Go emphasized earlier. Wrapping up his speech, Go highlighted that the 10th Anniversary of the UNM UST Hospital was not just a celebration of past achievements but also a rallying call for continued excellence in healthcare. "Alam ko ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ng health workers sa bansa kaya naman muli kong ipinapaabot ang aking taus-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat. Patuloy akong magbibigay suporta at tulong para sa mga health workers sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go said. "Nais ko ring pasalamatan ang liderato ng UNM-USTH sa inyong dedikasyon at kasipagan sa inyong tungkulin. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, ako ay handang tumulong sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended. During his visit, Go provided gift packs and other tokens to health workers present. On the same day, Go was invited to be the guest speaker for the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Calamba Campus 7th Senior High School Commencement Exercises held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.