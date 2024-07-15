PHILIPPINES, July 15 - Press Release

July 13, 2024 Bong Go provides aid to hundreds of disadvantaged workers in Sison, Pangasinan; renews call for enhanced livelihood support for the underprivileged Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Pangasinan, extended support to displaced workers in Sison, Pangasinan, on Friday, July 12. "Sa totoo lang po, 'wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Kaya hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na ibinigay ninyo sa akin," Go assured in a video message. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, lagi ko pong uunahin ang kapakanan ninyo dahil ang bisyo ko ay ang magserbisyo. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with several barangay captains from Sison, including Brgy. Capt. Edgar Agbanay of Bulaoen East, Noli Quirante of Bulaoen West, Francisco Ugay of Cabaritan, Alex Dispo of Esperanza, and Evelyn Lagmay of Pinmilapil, provided assistance to disadvantaged workers at the Barangay Bulaoen East covered court. A total of 488 beneficiaries received snacks, basketballs, and volleyballs, while select individuals received shoes and a mobile phone. With the support of Go, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation as part of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program for qualified beneficiaries. Go emphasized the need to protect the interests of marginalized workers, particularly those in rural communities who require more economic opportunities. In response, he introduced Senate Bill No. 420, advocating for a framework to offer short-term job opportunities for qualified individuals from low-income rural families. This bill proposes the creation of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) that would focus on providing temporary employment options to those who qualify based on economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal work. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also encouraged residents to take advantage of the medical assistance offered at the Malasakit Centers in the province, located at Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales and Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops for all medical assistance programs offered by various agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 165 operational centers have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH.