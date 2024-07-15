MEGA unveils its suite of AI Services to transform the user experience within HOPEX Aquila
MEGA International launches 'HOPEX Intelligence', a comprehensive AI service suite, in its latest enterprise architecture SaaS release, HOPEX Aquila.
We are excited to introduce 'HOPEX Intelligence,' our AI services integrated into HOPEX Aquila. These innovative AI-driven EA solutions help our customers work smarter and deliver exceptional value.”BOSTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEGA International, a leading enterprise architecture (EA) SaaS software company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive suite of AI services, ‘HOPEX Intelligence’, embedded within the latest product release, HOPEX Aquila. Designed to revolutionize the daily workflow of HOPEX users, HOPEX Intelligence promises significant enhancements to accelerate execution and automate various tasks.
— Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA International
Building on the successful introduction of AI-driven APM with HOPEX Aquila in late 2023, HOPEX Intelligence furthers the integration of AI into the software. This empowers users with enhanced automation and more intuitive interaction.
Key Highlights:
• Hexa, the new AI Companion: Hexa provides users with a conversational interface, allowing them to ask questions about HOPEX concepts, tools, and methods using natural language. Additionally, users can leverage natural language queries to access information directly from the repository.
• Effortless Inventory & Mapping: AI-driven APM automates the discovery and categorization of applications and technologies, along with their alignment to business capabilities. This significantly reduces the time required to build an EA foundation, from years to just weeks.
• AI-driven Process Modeling: This innovative service automatically generates Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) diagrams from textual descriptions. This eliminates the need for manual modeling, saving users valuable time and effort.
• Enhanced User Productivity: HOPEX Intelligence streamlines user workflows by automating tedious tasks, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities like analysis and decision-making. New users can also benefit from a faster onboarding process as mastering the solution becomes less time-consuming.
HOPEX Intelligence leverages cutting-edge AI technologies, including:
• Natural Language Processing (NLP) for data categorization
• Machine learning algorithms for classification
• Smart recommendation engines for proactive decision-making
• Generative AI for content creation
• Augmented Large Language Model (LLM) with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Architecture.
Continued Innovation for User Success
MEGA is dedicated to continuous development, with plans to further expand HOPEX Intelligence capabilities. Future enhancements include:
• Expanding Natural Language modeling to other architectural diagrams.
• Empowering Hexa to generate specific reports in natural language.
• Enabling automatic business data categorization.
• Providing AI-powered assistance in architectural design, including improvement recommendations based on benchmarks.
About MEGA International
MEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to plan better and adapt to change.
