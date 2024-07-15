Domestic Assault / St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2004834
TROOPER: Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-917-1819
DATE/TIME: July 14th 2024 / 2130
LOCATION: 7348 US Route 2 S, Alburgh VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Violations of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Christian Holland
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 14th 2024 at 2130, the Vermont State Police received a report of a Domestic Disturbance in Alburgh, VT. After further investigation it was determined that Christian Holland, age 33 of Alburgh, physically assaulted his Ex-Girlfriend. Holland was taken into custody and transported to Vermont State Police Barracks in St Albans where he was processed and released on conditions. Holland is ordered to appear in court at Grand Isle Superior Court on July 18th 2024 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: July 18th 2024 / 0830 hours
COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes