Domestic Assault / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2004834

TROOPER:  Benjamin Emerson                            

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-917-1819

 

DATE/TIME: July 14th 2024 / 2130

LOCATION: 7348 US Route 2 S, Alburgh VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Violations of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Christian Holland                                                                          

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 14th 2024 at 2130, the Vermont State Police received a report of a Domestic Disturbance in Alburgh, VT. After further investigation it was determined that Christian Holland, age 33 of Alburgh, physically assaulted his Ex-Girlfriend. Holland was taken into custody and transported to Vermont State Police Barracks in St Albans where he was processed and released on conditions. Holland is ordered to appear in court at Grand Isle Superior Court on July 18th 2024 at 0830.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE:   July 18th 2024 / 0830 hours

COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

