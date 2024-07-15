New Director for the Legal Services Commission

Release date: 15/07/24

An experienced lawyer who has held leadership roles with Legal Aid in the Northern Territory and New South Wales has been appointed as Director of the Legal Services Commission in South Australia.

Annmarie Lumsden has worked in the legal profession for more than 30 years, including time with the ACT Attorney-General’s Department, a tenure as Deputy Chief Executive and, subsequently, Director of Criminal Law with Legal Aid NSW and most recently as CEO of Legal Aid NT.

Ms Lumsden is set to begin work in South Australia at the start of September, ensuring a brief handover period with outgoing Director Gabrielle Canny.

The Legal Services Commission of South Australia is South Australia’s largest legal assistance service in SA, offering services including legal information, advice, education, dispute resolution and legal representation in the areas of family law, criminal law and civil law.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Annmarie Lumsden’s appointment follows an extensive, nationwide recruitment process.

She is a dedicated, experienced lawyer whose commitment to social justice and dedication to the profession earned her a top award from her peers in New South Wales.

I congratulate the Legal Services Commission on this appointment and look forward to working with Annmarie.

I’d also like to acknowledge outgoing LSC Director Gabrielle Canny, who has led the organisation with distinction for more than a decade.

Attributable to Legal Services Commission of SA Chairperson Peter Slattery

Annmarie is excited to be moving to South Australia to take up this role and work with the Legal Services team which has, under Gabrielle’s stewardship, established a reputation for innovation and thoughtful management in the delivery of high quality legal services.