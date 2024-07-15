IABAC Broadens Certification Portfolio with IIDMC Acquisition
IABAC and IIDMC Unite to Strengthen Professional Certification Offerings Acquired on July 1st 2024AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, EUROPE, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Business Analytics Certification (IABAC) proudly announces its acquisition of the International Institute of Digital Marketing Certifications (IIDMC), marking a significant milestone in the realm of professional certifications. This strategic alliance aims to elevate industry standards and empower professionals in business analytics, data science, and digital marketing.
About IABAC:
IABAC is a globally esteemed certification body, committed to advancing excellence in business analytics, data science, and artificial intelligence. Its mission is to equip professionals with the skills required for success in a data-driven world. Offering a comprehensive range of certification programs—from foundational courses to advanced specializations—IABAC covers areas such as data analysis, predictive modeling, machine learning, and business intelligence. Each certification is meticulously designed to ensure relevance, rigor, and practical applicability in today’s business environment.
About IIDMC:
The International Institute of Digital Marketing Certifications (IIDMC) is a premier institution in digital marketing certification, renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence. IIDMC provides a diverse array of certification programs that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the digital marketing industry. These certifications equip professionals with the expertise needed to thrive in a competitive digital landscape.
Expanded Certification Programs:
With the acquisition of IIDMC, IABAC now offers an expanded portfolio of certification programs that encompass both business analytics and digital marketing. These programs, developed collaboratively by IABAC and IIDMC, combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience, ensuring professionals acquire the skills necessary to excel in their fields.
Rigorous Evaluation Process:
IABAC upholds a high standard of quality through a stringent evaluation process for all certification programs. Candidates undergo comprehensive exams, practical assessments, and real-world case studies to validate their proficiency. This rigorous process ensures that certified professionals are well-prepared to meet industry demands.
Partnership Opportunities:
Professionals seeking to advance their careers are encouraged to partner with IABAC. Joining the IABAC network provides access to valuable resources, support, and networking opportunities designed to foster career growth. Partnership opportunities include:
• Certification Training Programs
• Continuing Education
• Networking Events
• Career Support
Conclusion:
As IABAC integrates IIDMC’s expertise into its certification offerings, it extends an invitation to professionals worldwide to join this transformative journey. Together, they aim to set new industry standards, unlock opportunities, and empower individuals in business analytics and digital marketing.
With a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and professional development, IABAC is poised to lead the future of professional certification. For more information on partnership opportunities and certification programs, please visit our website.
Website Updates:
IABAC:
We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the International Institute of Digital Marketing Certifications (IIDMC). This strategic move allows us to offer a wider range of certifications, blending our strengths in business analytics and data science with IIDMC’s expertise in digital marketing. Our goal is to equip professionals with the skills they need to thrive in today’s digital and data-driven world. We remain committed to providing top-tier certification programs.
IIDMC:
We are excited to announce that the International Institute of Digital Marketing Certifications (IIDMC) has joined forces with the International Association of Business Analytics Certification (IABAC). This partnership enriches our certification offerings by integrating IABAC’s expertise in business analytics and data science with IIDMC’s specialized focus on digital marketing. Together, we now offer a broader range of certification programs designed to equip professionals with the essential skills for success in today’s competitive digital landscape. Our commitment to excellence remains steadfast as we continue to offer rigorous and relevant certification programs tailored to meet industry demands.
