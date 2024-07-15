Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive adhesive tapes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.94 billion in 2023 to $5.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased vehicle production, regulatory compliance, and safety standards, shift towards lightweight materials, cost efficiency and process streamlining, improved durability and weather resistance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automotive adhesive tapes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric vehicle (ev) adoption, rise in autonomous vehicles, continued lightweighting efforts, globalization, and emerging markets. Major trends in the forecast period include bio-based and recyclable adhesives, smart adhesive technologies, flexible and conformable adhesive solutions, increased focus on safety and crash resistance, predictive maintenance solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

The rising trend of electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the automotive adhesive tapes market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) refers to a vehicle that can move forward using an electric motor that draws power from a battery and can be externally charged. Automotive adhesive tape is used to permanently bind battery cells and insulate electrical components in the batteries of electric vehicles; hence the rising trend of electric vehicles is expected to boost the automotive adhesive tapes market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automotive adhesive tapes market include Saint-Gobain, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries Ohio Inc., Berry Global Inc., Sika Services AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, DIC Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Tesa SE, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Scapa Group, Coroplast Tape Corporation, MACtac, HALCO, American Biltrite Inc., L&L Products Inc., PPM Industries Group, Adhesives Research Inc., JBC Technologies Inc., Advance Tapes International Ltd., ATP Adhesive Systems AG, Adhesive Specialties, Ajit Industries Private Limited, Presto Tape, NADCO Tapes & Labels Inc..

Major companies operating in automotive adhesive tapes market are focusing on manufacturing high performance tapes for batteries of electric vehicles. High performance automotive tapes help electric vehicle batteries to be light weight and improve the efficiency of the electric vehicles.

Segments:

1) By Product: Double-Sided Tapes, Masking Tapes, Reinforced Tapes, Specialty Tapes

2) By Adhesive Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Other Adhesive Types

3) By Backing Material: Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Paper, Other Backing Materials

4) By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt-Based

5) By Application: Wire Harnessing, Powertrain, Acoustic Insulation, Interior Attachment, Exterior Attachment, Electronics, Chassis And Wheels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive adhesive tapes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive adhesive tapes.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

Automotive adhesive tape refers to a form of tape made especially for vehicles as they need a special adhesive, the capacity to endure greater temperatures, and the ability to adhere more firmly and for a longer time along a variety of curves and acute angles. It is used to firmly secure items to the bodywork of vehicles.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive adhesive tapes market size, automotive adhesive tapes market drivers and trends, automotive adhesive tapes market major players, automotive adhesive tapes competitors' revenues, automotive adhesive tapes market positioning, and automotive adhesive tapes market growth across geographies. The automotive adhesive tapes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

