People and Planet: Addressing the Interlinked Challenges of Climate Change, Poverty and Hunger in Asia and the Pacific

Description

This is a side event of the 2024 High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Against the backdrop of compounding crises such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent cost-of-living crisis, inequalities have been exacerbated, extending beyond income and increasing the vulnerability of individuals to threats such as food insecurity and enduring poverty. The ESCAP-ADB-UNDP Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership serves as a platform for delivering knowledge and data to support the Asia-Pacific region’s effective implementation of the SDGs. This year’s SDG Partnership Report delves into the multifaceted relationship between climate change, poverty, and hunger. Through nexus thinking, the report analyzes the overlapping, interconnected crises and highlights synergistic policies and solutions, encouraging their upscaling and replication throughout the region.

Objectives

The event will bring together a diverse panel of leaders in Asia and the Pacific to reflect on the insights from the annual ESCAP ADB UNDP Asia Pacific SDG Partnership Report and consider how the SDGs can help us navigate these challenging times to ensure no one is left behind.

Target participants

Policy makers in Asia and the Pacific; private sector investors; researchers in academia and think tanks; members of the international development community; ADB Board, Management, and staff.

Resource speakers

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific

Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Woochong Um, Managing Director General, ADB

Managing Director General, ADB Yoko Watanabe, Director, Environment, Climate Change and Sustainable Development, ADB

Director, Environment, Climate Change and Sustainable Development, ADB H.E. Mr. Dionisio Da Costa Babo Soares, Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste to the UN

Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste to the UN Emma Torres, VP of the Americas & Head of New York Office, Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN)

VP of the Americas & Head of New York Office, Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Pratik Rijal, Co-founder & COO, Nepal Tea Collective

Co-founder & COO, Nepal Tea Collective April Porteria, Programme Officer, Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law and Development

Programme Officer, Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law and Development Julie Kedroske, Director, Social Protection Program, Innovations For Poverty Action

How to register

In person: by invitation

Online: Register now to join

Costs

This is a free event.

Event organizers / partners