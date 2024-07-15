Submit Release
House of Shipping Appointed as Strategic Marketing and Communications Advisor for Gulftainer

Simon Aynsley, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer, Gulftainer

Elie Daoud - Global Chief Marketing Officer, House of Shipping

Toby Edwards - Global Chief Commercial Officer, House of Shipping

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Shipping, a leading provider of business consultancy and advisory services in the maritime, shipping and logistics industries, today announced it has signed an agreement with Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, to deliver comprehensive marketing and communications services. This collaboration is set to support Gulftainer in achieving its ambitious growth targets while enhancing its brand presence on a global scale.

House of Shipping, known for its strategic approach and innovative marketing solutions, will leverage its expertise in providing marketing and communications services to local and international companies in the shipping and logistics fields, to support Gulftainer in delivering on its growth ambitions. The partnership aims to elevate Gulftainer’s brand, integrating best practices from the marketing discipline into a brand that boasts strong UAE roots and heritage, and substantial scale and reach.

Simon Aynsley, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer at Gulftainer, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, "House of Shipping's track record in maritime marketing is impressive, and we are confident that their expertise will help us amplify our message and connect with our stakeholders more effectively. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in Gulftainer's journey."
"Our appointment to support Gulftainer is a testament to our commitment to delivering value through innovative marketing strategies," said Elie Daoud, Global Chief Marketing Officer, House of Shipping. "We are set on a mission to elevate Gulftainer's brand, ensuring it resonates with its audience and meets its ambitions."

Commenting on the appointment, Toby Edwards, Global Chief Commercial Officer at House of Shipping stated: “Our team's deep understanding of the maritime industry, combined with our innovative approach to marketing, positions us uniquely to elevate Gulftainer's brand presence and engage with their stakeholders effectively helping drive commercial returns."

Gulftainer, a brand with a rich history and a substantial market presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and USA, will benefit from House of Shipping’s tailored marketing and communication strategies. By focusing on industry best practices, House of Shipping will help Gulftainer navigate the competitive landscape and achieve sustained competitive growth.

The partnership is set to commence immediately, with House of Shipping working closely with Gulftainer's internal teams to ensure a seamless integration of efforts.

