Mulana IM Receives SFC Approval for Type 5 Licence, Expanding its Virtual Asset Service Capabilities

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant development, Mulana Investment Management (Mulana IM) has announced that the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has officially approved the firm's application for a Type 5 license on July 2, 2024.With this new addition, Mulana IM has become the first and only regulated entity in Hong Kong to hold license types 1, 4, 5, and 9, all with a dedicated focus on providing virtual assets products and services.The Type 5 license authorizes Mulana IM to offer expert advisory services on both virtual assets spot and futures products. This expanded capability allows the firm to broaden its service offerings and provide clients with more comprehensive, strategic guidance in navigating the rapidly evolving virtual assets market."This milestone underscores our team's commitment to upholding the highest regulatory standards and contributing to the growth and integrity of the financial industry," said Gillian Wu, CEO of Mulana IM. "We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional value and a comprehensive suite of services to our clients, and we are excited about the positive impact this license will have on our ability to achieve these goals."Qingwen Ren, Senior Director at Mulana IM, commented, "Our clients will greatly benefit from our enhanced ability to provide tailored investment strategies and insights across the virtual assets spectrum, from spot to futures products. We believe this will give them a significant advantage in navigating the complexities of this dynamic market."Mulana IM is grateful for the continued trust and support of its clients, and looks forward to embarking on this new chapter, leveraging its expanded capabilities to create even greater value for its partners.