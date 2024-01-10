HashKey Exchange and Hong Kong licensed Corp Mulana IM enters into a strategic partnership
HONG KONG, CHINA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HashKey Exchange and Hong Kong licensed company Mulana IM are pleased to announce the establishment of partnership aimed at providing qualified investors with more convenient virtual asset trading and management services.
As one of the first batch of licensed virtual asset trading platforms approved by the SFC of Hong Kong, HashKey Exchange is committed to setting the bar for virtual asset exchanges in terms of compliance, fund security, and safety. Mulana IM stands as a pioneer with regulatory approval from the SFC of Hong Kong to engage in regulated activities related to virtual assets holding 1, 4, and 9 type licences.
According to the partnership agreement, Mulana IM, acting as an introducing broker, will provide qualified investors with the opportunity to directly trade virtual assets on HashKey Exchange. Simultaneously, HashKey Exchange will become a crucial trading and custodial partner for virtual asset funds under Mulana IM's management.
In addition, Mulana IM will leverage its professional research capabilities in web3 and blockchain projects to provide research and evaluation reports for HashKey Exchange, facilitating token assessments and due diligence. Both parties will engage in closer collaboration in terms of products, services, and technology, working together to build a more robust virtual asset ecosystem.
The collaboration is seen as a testament to the mutual trust in the strengths and future potential of both companies, as well as a proactive response to the development of the virtual asset industry. Through mutual collaboration and resource sharing, HashKey Exchange and Mulana IM aim to pioneer new developments in the virtual asset sector, delivering enhanced services to investors.
About HashKey Exchange
On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) has been granted as the first batch of licensed virtual asset exchanges to offer retail services in Hong kong. HashKey Exchange has recently received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence. As HashKey Group's exchange business, HashKey Exchange provides all-in-one trading services for both professional investors (PI) and retail investors. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications.
About Mulana IM
Mulana IM is amongst the early pioneers licensed by the SFC to conduct virtual asset related businesses for type1 (Dealing in securities), type 4 (Advising on securities) and type 9 (Asset management). The company aims to provide reliable and compliant solutions exclusively to qualified and appropriate professional investors. Under Type 9, the company can issue funds investing 100% in virtual assets, under Type 4, it can provide investment advice for virtual assets, and under Type 1, it can distribute third party virtual asset funds while also acting as introducing broker for virtual assets.
Audrey Deng
As one of the first batch of licensed virtual asset trading platforms approved by the SFC of Hong Kong, HashKey Exchange is committed to setting the bar for virtual asset exchanges in terms of compliance, fund security, and safety. Mulana IM stands as a pioneer with regulatory approval from the SFC of Hong Kong to engage in regulated activities related to virtual assets holding 1, 4, and 9 type licences.
According to the partnership agreement, Mulana IM, acting as an introducing broker, will provide qualified investors with the opportunity to directly trade virtual assets on HashKey Exchange. Simultaneously, HashKey Exchange will become a crucial trading and custodial partner for virtual asset funds under Mulana IM's management.
In addition, Mulana IM will leverage its professional research capabilities in web3 and blockchain projects to provide research and evaluation reports for HashKey Exchange, facilitating token assessments and due diligence. Both parties will engage in closer collaboration in terms of products, services, and technology, working together to build a more robust virtual asset ecosystem.
The collaboration is seen as a testament to the mutual trust in the strengths and future potential of both companies, as well as a proactive response to the development of the virtual asset industry. Through mutual collaboration and resource sharing, HashKey Exchange and Mulana IM aim to pioneer new developments in the virtual asset sector, delivering enhanced services to investors.
About HashKey Exchange
On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) has been granted as the first batch of licensed virtual asset exchanges to offer retail services in Hong kong. HashKey Exchange has recently received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence. As HashKey Group's exchange business, HashKey Exchange provides all-in-one trading services for both professional investors (PI) and retail investors. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications.
About Mulana IM
Mulana IM is amongst the early pioneers licensed by the SFC to conduct virtual asset related businesses for type1 (Dealing in securities), type 4 (Advising on securities) and type 9 (Asset management). The company aims to provide reliable and compliant solutions exclusively to qualified and appropriate professional investors. Under Type 9, the company can issue funds investing 100% in virtual assets, under Type 4, it can provide investment advice for virtual assets, and under Type 1, it can distribute third party virtual asset funds while also acting as introducing broker for virtual assets.
Audrey Deng
Mulana Investment Management Limited
+852 3162 3029
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn