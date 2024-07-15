Cà Mau Province licenses 14 wind power farms in 2024

VIETNAM, July 15 - CÀ MAU — Fourteen wind power projects have been approved for investment in the southernmost province of Cà Mau so far this year.

They will have a combined capacity of 800MW.

The province's renewable energy plans envisage having 16 wind power farms.

Four of the 14 have been built and begun commercial production, one has just been completed, three projects and a section of Viên An Wind Farm in Ngọc Hiển District are under construction, and five are finalising construction procedures.

Dương Vũ Nam, deputy director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said Cà Mau would continue to support investors to ensure their wind farms operate stably.

He said it is important to speed up construction to fulfil Cà Mau’s proposed plans to export electricity.

The province has facilitated investment in green, renewable and new energy for domestic use, and exports and production of hydrogen gas and green ammonia, he said.

It has urged investors to accelerate construction of key projects, especially renewable energy plants.

This year Cà Mau expects to increase its installed power capacity by 5.1 per cent to 6.17 million kWh compared to last year. VNS