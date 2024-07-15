Doors open to new Woodville ambulance station and new western Hospital Avoidance Hub

Residents in Adelaide’s western suburbs will have better access to emergency health care with the opening of two key facilities on Monday.

A critical gap in ambulance coverage in the western suburbs will be filled with the addition of the new $7.8 million Woodville ambulance station – the first of five additional metro ambulance stations being built by the Malinauskas Government.

This coincides with the opening of a new Hospital Avoidance Hub at Woodville South, taking pressure off nearby Emergency Departments and freeing up beds for the most urgent cases.

It comes less than two weeks after the opening of the new $314 million Kangkanthi building at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (TQEH), delivering 67 extra beds, including 15 extra in an Emergency Department (ED) which is almost 50 per cent larger than the previous ED. A further 60 beds will open at TQEH before the end of next year.

The new Woodville station will be home to 16 paramedics while it will also be the base for SA Ambulance Service’s Western Paramedic Intern Development Team.

The 10 paramedic interns will be based out of Woodville for training before they are deployed across the state later in the year.

Overall, 34 graduate paramedic interns will start with SAAS on Monday. They will undergo extensive clinical support and on-road training over the next year.

The Woodville station is the fourth new station to open since the election following the opening of stations at Birdwood, Strathalbyn and most recently Port Augusta.

The new western Hospital Avoidance Hub, named BRIGHT, will be based at the former Emergency Department at TQEH. Patients can be referred from emergency departments, general practice, community care providers, SA Virtual Care Service and SAAS for urgent, but not life-threatening, medical issues.

It is one of two additional hubs being delivered by the Malinauskas Government and is modelled on the successful Hospital Avoidance and Supported Discharge Service at Sefton Park, and the Complex and Restorative service at Daw Park.

These services provide safe and effective multidisciplinary rapid assessment and acute care for patients who are on a trajectory to present to an Emergency Department, but whose care needs can be safely managed in an alternative location.

The Sefton Park and Daw Park services already have helped divert about 17,000 patients from an unnecessary attendance at hospital emergency departments in the past 18 months.

The new BRIGHT service at TQEH has a mix of treatments, including consultations, medical imaging, telemetry, pathology, supported transport, timely community assessment and treatment and onward referral to community care.

Meanwhile, the opening of the new ambulance station and the influx of paramedic interns comes as ambulance response times for June continue to show improvement.

Last month, 71.1 per cent of ambulances arrived at Priority 1 incidents within the target time of eight minutes – compared to 50.7 per cent in June 2022.

There’s also been a strong increase in the amount of Priority 2 cases reached on time, with 62.5 per cent of ambulances arriving at the scene within 16 minutes, compared to just 33.5 per cent in June 2022.

Priority 2 cases improved by two percentage points compared to May 2024 (60.5 per cent to 62.5 per cent), while there was a minor decrease in Priority 1 response times (72 per cent to 71.1 per cent).

The next milestone in the State Government’s SAAS Operational Growth Plan will be the official unveiling of the new Norwood Ambulance Station at a Community Open Day on Sunday, July 28 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

South Australians are invited to explore the purpose-built facility, join in activities such as a complimentary sausage sizzle and face painting, meet with local paramedics, view their vehicles, and enjoy a vintage ambulance display.

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Woodville station is the first of our additional metro stations to open, and fills a critical gap in ambulance coverage in the western suburbs.

We are recruiting hundreds of extra ambos so that more South Australians can get an ambulance to roll up on time in an emergency.

From Monday, a new Hospital Avoidance Hub in the western suburbs will provide treatment for urgent but non-emergency cases, and free up beds in our EDs.

The services at Sefton Park and Daw Park have already treated about 17,000 patients in the past 18 months – which otherwise would have gone to busy hospitals.

The State Government is committed to investing in new health services that best match community needs and take pressure off our hospitals.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs, Member for Cheltenham

This is a significant day for Adelaide’s north-western suburbs.

Residents now have greater access to an ambulance in an emergency, while the Hospital Avoidance Hub can provide treatment for urgent but non life-threatening emergencies.

It’s another vital win for health services in the western suburbs.

Attributable to SAAS Chief Executive Officer, Rob Elliott

Delivering the Woodville station required a concerted effort from SAAS and our partners. I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve in such a short period of time and the collective commitment to improving the facilities here in the western suburbs for our service.

The strategic location of Woodville station has been planned to enhance response times to surrounding areas and better serve the community in the western suburbs and beyond.

Woodville Ambulance Station will serve as a hub for training our graduate paramedic interns and ensuring they are well-prepared to handle any situation they encounter.

Attributable to Central Adelaide Local Health Network Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Zeitz

These hubs have proven to be very effective in providing an alternate location for patients on a trajectory to an emergency department.

This includes those with restricted mobility, bariatric conditions and residents of aged care facilities, as well as people experiencing homelessness.

We are excited to expand this model of care which provides an alternative option for patients and eases pressure on acute health services at our hospitals.