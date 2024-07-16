BHAKTA Spirits Enters Emerging Indian Whisky Category

BHAKTA 2012 Indian Single Malt Whisky symbolizes the convergence of an accomplished category-builder and three on-the-rise categories: Indian whisky, Armagnac, and single vintage spirits.

Offered at a cask strength of 113.8 proof, BHAKTA 2012 Indian Single Malt Whisky tells an inspiring tale of heritage and tradition, capturing time in a bottle at a level of complexity and specificity quite unlike any other single malt available today.