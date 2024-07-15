The first Remix rap Beat song in the World

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samy na Katy (Marie Jeanne 2)” by Joseph Samba-Mayanguila, is recognized as one of the earliest examples of a modern remix and rap beat song. The original song, “Marie Jeanne 1,” was reinterpreted into “Marie Jeanne 2,” which became an anthem celebrating the Congolese national football team’s victory at the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in 1972.

During his career, he developed a unique musical language by fusing Congolese rumba with elements of jazz and traditional music, ultimately creating the world's first rap song. His iconic songs such as "Sammy na Katy" and "Marie Jeanne" are the world's first rap song and became national anthems for the Congolese team's victory at the 1972 CAN and greatly contributed to the international rise of Congolese music.

The song Sammy na Katy (Marie Jeanne2) presents the characteristics of rap music of the new generation of rap song. The song Marie Jeanne (1972) is the world's first rap music song, characterized by a very rhythmic diction and the use of rhyme. It holds a special place in the history of African music and is considered a pioneering work in the genre.

The concept of remixing songs, as we understand it today, evolved over time. However, the practice of reinterpreting and rearranging music has ancient roots. One of the earliest known examples of musical notation is the Hurrian Hymn No. 6, dating back to around 1400 BCE. This ancient melody was discovered on a clay tablet in Ugarit, modern-day Syria.

• In terms of modern remixing, the practice became prominent in the late 20th century with the rise of electronic music and DJ culture. The song "Sammy na katy (Marie Jeanne 1972)" is the first remix rap lyric beat song in human history. Samba Mascott's song "Sammy na Cathy" is associated with the victory of the Red Devils (National Football Team) at the 1972 AFCON in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Sammy Na Kati (Marie Jeanne 2) was composed in the 1970s, at the beginning of that decade. Samba Mascott, also known as Sammy Mascott, left an indelible mark on Congolese music through his compositions and distinctive style. His iconic songs, including “Sammy na Cathy,” became national anthems and contributed greatly to the international rise of Congolese musique and international rap music. This timeline of hip hop culture traces the beginning of the movement in the 1970s to the early 1980s.

This 13-year journey begins with Marie Jeanne 2 (Sammy na Katy 1970) and ends with Run-DMC (1983-2002).

DJ Kool Herc (Clive Campbell 1973) hosts what is considered the first hip hop party on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx (USA).

The transformation from “Marie Jeanne 1” to “Marie Jeanne 2” showcases the innovative spirit of Samba Mascott, blending traditional elements (Rumba and jazz music) with new musical techniques (Lyric Rap Beat) to create something that resonated deeply with the international rap remix Beats music.

The remix, titled “Samy na Katy (Marie Jeanne 2),” became an anthem celebrating the Congolese national football team’s victory at the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in 1972.

• Notable for its rhythmic diction and use of rhyme, “Marie Jeanne 2” aligns with characteristics of modern rap music, making it one of the earliest examples of a remix and rap beat song.

. There are many iconic remix beats that have gained worldwide recognition. Some of the most popular remixes include:

1. “Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - This remix brought a fresh energy to the original track and became a massive hit.( released April 29, 2020)

2. “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” by SAINt JHN - This remix transformed the original song into a global dance anthem.( Released on September 18, 2019 )

3. “I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)” by Mike Posner - This remix gave the song a new life and became a chart-topping hit.( Released on July 24, 2015)

4. “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa - ( Remix released 2021)

