Sammy na katy (Marie Jeanne 2) is the first Rap Song lyric and beat in the World. This Song symbolizes the sporting Victory of football team at the African Cup

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Jeanne” is the first song that symbolizes the sporting victory of the Congolese national football team at the African Cup. Composed by Joseph Samba-Mayanguila, this song is dedicated to the Red Devils (National Football Team). In 1972, the Congolese football team won the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Yaoundé, Cameroon. Samy na Katy’s song entitled “Marie Jeanne 2” became an official anthem to celebrate this historic triumph.

Samba Mascot, an emblematic member of the Orchestra “Les Bantous de la Capitale” from 1963 to 1991, left an indelible mark on Congolese music. In addition to “Marie Jeanne”, his impressive voice and talent revitalized Congolese music, making him the highest paid artist in Congo at the time.

Thus, "Marie Jeanne" is a musical anthem that celebrated the sporting victory of the Red Devils (National Football Team) during the CAN 1972, and it remains a precious memory in the history of African sport.

Samba Joseph Mascot composed a first rap song entitled ''Samy na Kati (Marie Jeanne 2)'', the national anthem for the victory of the CAN Yaoundé 1972. As we know, Congolese rumba is today included on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It was born in Cuba in the 19th century, combining the rhythms of Central African slaves with the melodies of Spanish colonists. Joseph Samba Mascot, also known as Samba Mascott or Sammy Mascott, left an indelible mark on Congolese music with his compositions and distinctive style.

During his career, he developed a unique musical language by fusing Congolese rumba with elements of jazz and traditional music and the world's first rap song. His iconic songs such as "Sammy na Katy" and "Marie Jeanne" are the world's first rap song and became national anthems for the Congolese team's victory at the 1972 CAN and greatly contributed to the international rise of Congolese music. The song Sammy na Katy (Marie Jeanne2) presents the characteristics of rap music of the new generation of rap song. The song Marie Jeanne (1972) is the world's first rap music song, characterized by a very rhythmic diction and the use of rhyme. In addition, it is characterized by a very rhythmic diction of the new generation rap song.

The lyrics of Samba Mascott's rap song is chanted rather than sung, similar to new generation rap songs with rhyming lyrics that new generation rappers use rhyming lyrics creating poetic motifs and wordplay. The beats of this early rap song are heavy and catchy, contributing to the energy of the genre with lyrics like all rap frequently addressing social, political and personal topics, giving voice to lived experiences.

The song "Sammy na katy (Marie Jeanne 1972)" is the first rap song in human history. Samba Mascott's song "Sammy na Cathy" is associated with the victory of the Red Devils (National Football Team) at the 1972 AFCON in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Sammy Na Kati (Marie Jeanne 2) was composed in the 1970s, at the beginning of that decade. Samba Mascott, also known as Sammy Mascott, left an indelible mark on Congolese music through his compositions and distinctive style. His iconic songs, including “Sammy na Cathy,” became national anthems and contributed greatly to the international rise of Congolese musique and international rap music. This timeline of hip hop culture traces the beginning of the movement in the 1970s to the early 1980s.

This 13-year journey begins with Marie Jeanne 2 (Sammy na Katy 1970) and ends with Run-DMC.

DJ Kool Herc (Clive Campbell) hosts what is considered the first hip hop party on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx.

Graffiti tagging spreads throughout the boroughs of New York City. Taggers would write their name followed by their street number. (Example Taki 183). In

Afrika Bambaataa, Grandmaster Flash and Grandmaster Caz are all influenced by DJ Kool Herc. They all begin DJing at parties throughout the Bronx.

Bambaataa establishes the Zulu Nation—a group of graffiti artists and breakdancers.

Grandmaster Flash invents a new method of DJing. His method connects two songs during their beat, which came from shouting during DJ sets is formed Coke La Rock and Clark Kent.

DJ Grand Wizard Theodore developed a further method of DJing.

