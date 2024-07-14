Museum Of The Moving Image Hosts Toying with the Movies with Mike Drake and Sam Furst As Part Of Open Worlds Program
MOMI’s Open Worlds Welcomes Famed Toy And Collectible Makers
Having worked with both Drake and Sam, I can't think of anyone to better explain the complexities of toy and collectible manufacturing!-”ASTORIA, NY, USA, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, Jul 21 at 3:00 PM, MOMI welcomes renowned toy and collectible makers Sam Furst and Mike Drake. Presented as part of the OPEN WORLDS program, Toying With The Movies promises to “Pull back the curtain with industry experts and learn the shocking secrets behind bringing toys, prop replicas, and collectibles from the big screen to your home. Sit in rapt wonder as industry experts reveal harrowing true tales of their unique art, and working with Universal, Warner Bros, Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel, DC, and others. Gasp in terror at the fight over Frankenstein’s coat! Roar with laughter at the actor who refused to believe he was shorter than his costars! Unearth the intimate details of the infamous mask from the Halloween series! “
— Daniel Roebuck Actor/ Producer/ Director
Of the hosts, Joe Moe, Collectibles Specialist and Auction Director at Studio Auctions, says:
“From genre-defining titles like Batman to Alien to Bladerunner 2049, Drake conducts exhaustive research to ensure the most minute details are present and correct on any prop-replicas or collectibles he applies his talents to. I say this having handled many of the real articles. “
And Actor/ Producer/ Director Daniel Roebuck says:
“Having worked with both Drake and Sam, I can't think of anyone to better explain the complexities of toy and collectible manufacturing!”
For further detail and to plan a trip to the event, go to
https://movingimage.org/event/toying-with-the-movies/
K Kita
MOMI
+1 718-777-6800
info@movingimage.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Pop Bites