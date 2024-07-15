SHOWAbility, Top Metro-Atlanta Disability Organizations Collaborate on 34th ADA Anniversary Celebration Rally, July 26
Back by Popular Demand, Event Will Feature Panel Discussion on Technology Accessibility and Inclusion, Education on Disability Resources and Live Entertainment
The ADA Anniversary Celebration Rally is not just a commemorative event but a crucial platform for highlighting and educating about ongoing challenges and advancements in disability rights.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOWAbility, a pioneering human services organization that leverages the performing arts as a platform for talented individuals with disabilities, is proud to lead metro-Atlanta’s 34th ADA Anniversary Celebration Rally. This significant event marks the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, 1990, a monumental law that transformed the landscape of rights and accessibility for people with disabilities across the United States and is being held during Disability Pride Month.
— Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility
In collaboration with several esteemed disability resource organizations, including Bobby Dodd Institute (BDI), Southeast ADA, disAbility Link, and Disability Awareness Now, SHOWAbility will host a day of advocacy, celebration, and education. More than 300 people attended last year’s celebration, which is expected to increase significantly. This year’s event is presented by Amazon, with additional sponsorship from MARTA, GCDD, The Coca-Cola Company, and Disability IN: Greater Atlanta.
”We are extremely thankful for the support provided by organizations like BDI and Southeast ADA Center and disAbility Link, who jumped on board with us last year, many of whom have again returned to help us plan and implement this event,” shared Myrna Clayton, founder and executive director of SHOWAbility. “We are doubly excited about the new companies and organizations, like Amazon and the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities and the rest, that are supporting this important effort this year,” she continued. “The ADA Anniversary Celebration Rally is not just a commemorative event but a crucial platform for highlighting and educating about ongoing challenges and advancements in disability rights. This gathering seeks to underscore the importance of continuing the legacy of the ADA by fostering an inclusive society where individuals with disabilities can thrive unencumbered by barriers,” she said.
Taking place on Friday, July 26, 2024 (10am-12noon) in Friendship Hall at Friendship Baptist Church, located at 80 Walnut Street, SW, Atlanta, 30314, the 34TH ADA Celebration Rally will feature some key discussions surrounding technology accessibility and inclusion with a panel comprised of technology accessibility experts including TED Talk Speaker and Disability Inclusion and Accessibility Consultant, Ms. Yvette Peques. Ms. Pegues will also be serving as the host of the event.
In addition, the ADA 34th Celebration Rally will include live entertainment and a special film screening of a documentary by the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia. There will also be opportunities for the disability community to have access to voter registration, and other key information about navigating challenges within the community.
There is still opportunity to volunteer to assist with this event and learn more about the disability community and the work of SHOWAbility specifically. In addition to volunteers in general, the organization is seeking volunteers from corporations with employee or business resource groups focused on supporting the disability community. For more information about volunteering and to register, go to: Volunteer for 2024 ADA Celebration Rally - Atlanta or web: https://bit.ly/ada-atlanta-2024-volunteer.
ABOUT THE ADA:
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law on July 26, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush. This landmark legislation prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public.
ABOUT SHOWABILITY:
SHOWAbility is dedicated to raising awareness and breaking down unintentional barriers for people with disabilities through music, film, TV, arts, and culture. By showcasing the talents of individuals with disabilities, SHOWAbility aims to create a more inclusive world where everyone has the opportunity to shine. To that end, SHOWAbility has created a number of programs, including creating the INCLUSIVE CHORUS (I-CHORUS) comprised of talented individuals with and without disabilities, which is the only one of its kind in the country.
###
Myrna Clayton
+1 404-482-2209
email us here
SHOWAbility
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
SHOWAbility ADA 33rd Celebration Recap