African Prosecutors Conference Concludes Symposium on Environmental Crime, Role of Judiciary in Combating It

MARRAKESH, MOROCCO, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international symposium on “Environmental Crime and the Role of the Judiciary in Combating It” concluded in Marrakesh, organized by the Presidency of the Public Prosecution. This event was held on the sidelines of the 17th conference of the Association of African Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors, hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco, represented by the Presidency of the Public Prosecution, from July 10 to 12, 2024.

The symposium addressed multiple topics, including the national and international legal framework for protecting the environment, best practices in combating environmental crime, the role of the judiciary in protecting the environment, and the right to a healthy environment as a human right.

The symposium saw the participation of 250 chief prosecutors and prosecutors from 34 African countries, alongside international experts from the International Organization for Migration (OIM), the Network of the Heads of European Environmental Protection Agencies, the Council of Europe, the International Association of Public Prosecutors, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and several national institutions.

In his speech, the King’s Attorney General at the Court of Cassation and President of the Public Prosecution of the Kingdom of Morocco, Hassan Daki, affirmed that the symposium reflects Morocco's significant interest in environmental issues and the strategic importance of these issues in the state's public policies. He highlighted Morocco's ongoing efforts to foster effective and joint judicial cooperation among African countries.

Addressing his African counterparts, Daki emphasized that the challenges posed by environmental issues necessitate the combined efforts of the judicial systems of African countries. These concerted efforts are am important mechanism to combat illegal activities in the environment.

He stressed that international judicial cooperation is crucial in strengthening efforts to combat environmental crimes, particularly given the cross-border nature of such crimes and the significant transformations in Africa, including geographical, economic, social, security, and environmental changes, alongside climate fluctuations and the food crisis.

The General Assembly elected Kenya as President of the Assembly and the Kingdom of Morocco as Secretary-General for a two-year term, subject to renewal. Additionally, the Assembly approved a proposal by the Presidency of the Public Prosecution, designating Morocco as the permanent headquarters of the Association of African Public Prosecutors.//