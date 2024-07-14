Attend The Sweetest Tapas Party in LA Today Celebrate Spain Winning 2024 Euro
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Love to Party for Good celebrating Spain winning The Euros Championship Game with LA's Best Tapas at restaurant in Brentwood.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Party this Sunday July 14th 4-5pm
The staffing agency is celebrating 'Spain wins 2024 European Championship!'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you love to party for GOOD; this is perfect for you. I will be sponsoring The Sweetest Tapas in LA at Teleferic Barcelona in Brentwood from 4pm to 5pm; come on time or you'll miss all the fun!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Dine for Good and Support Kids Sports? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to sponsor Kids' sport teams, and exceptional student athletes). Participate to enjoy Sweet Gift Cards for the Finest Dining Experiences at The Sweetest Restaurants and Stay at The Sweetest Hotels across The USA. www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!
During DineLA Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Foodie Gigs for Kids. Mom and Me Lunch. Recruiting for Good hired a team of 5th graders to take their moms to The Sweetest Restaurants and write reviews. Our first team of kids reviewed Teleferic Barcelona (10 year old 'Animal Lover 703' and 'Curly Girl on Ice'). www.GirlsReviewDineLA.com The Sweetest Restaurants!
During DineLA Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Foodie Gigs for Kids. Recruiting for Good hired a team of 5th graders to review The Sweetest Cake Shops in LA. www.iCelebrateCake.com Just reviewed Sweet Lady Jane!
Love to Party for Good and Dine in LA? Join the Club stay tuned to our next social hour party to enjoy the finest restaurants in LA sponsored by Recruiting for Good. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!
