X1Studio Signs Agreement to Resell Modius Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions in Japan
"We are thrilled to partner with X1Studio to bring our industry-leading DCIM solutions to the Japanese market"”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modius® Inc., a leading innovator in data center infrastructure management solutions (DCIM), announces the signing of X1Studio Co. Ltd of Tokyo as a reseller of our innovative OpenData® platform in Japan.
"As Japan's data center market continues to experience rapid growth, there's a critical need for intelligent and efficient management solutions," said William Achury, Founder and President of X1Studio. Japan's data center market is exploding and is projected to be over US $25.56 billion by 2028, and Modius, with its best-in-class DCIM solutions, is uniquely positioned to help companies located in Japan achieve their data center optimization goals."
Modius' flagship product, the OpenData DCIM platform, provides a comprehensive view of data center infrastructure, enabling businesses to:
• Enhance Performance: Gain real-time insights into power, cooling, and capacity utilization, allowing for proactive optimization and improved uptime.
• Optimize Energy Consumption: Identify and eliminate energy waste, which can lead to significant cost savings and a reduced environmental footprint.
• Elevate Operational Efficiency: Streamline workflows, automate tasks, and ensure compliance with industry regulations.
"We are thrilled to partner with X1Studio to bring our industry-leading DCIM solutions to the Japanese market," said Craig Compiano, President of Modius Inc. This will empower businesses with data centers located in Japan to thrive in the data-driven future while minimizing their environmental footprint.”
About X1Studio
X1Studio is an IoT (Internet of Things) Technology and Consulting company, that is at the forefront of Building Technology and loT Consulting, offering cutting-edge solutions in the Hospitality and Data Center Infrastructure sectors.
Since its founding in 2020, the company has rapidly evolved into the preferred partner for enhancing operational efficiency, guest experience, and sustainability for a diverse clientele.
About Modius
Modius Inc. is a world-leading end-to-end solution provider for managing critical facilities' availability, capacity, and efficiency, including data centers, smart buildings, telecommunications, and IoT (Internet of Things) environments.
OpenData, our flagship offering, provides a comprehensive set of tools for managing the performance of mission-critical infrastructure, from integrating disparate devices to analytics to integrated dashboards.
We are based in San Francisco and are proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) Certified.
