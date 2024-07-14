UNITAR to Co-host 2024 NPT Preparatory Committee Side Event

12 July 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – UNITAR, together with the Hiroshima Prefecture and Nagasaki Prefecture will support in organizing the Second Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) side event, led by the Government of Austria. The side event, “Advancing the Global Agenda of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World”, will be a panel discussion and take place on 24 July 2024, from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. CEST/8:15 to 9:30 p.m. JST at the conference room XXII of the Palais des Nations.

Featuring distinguished guests including Ambassador Désirée Schweitzer, Permanent Representative of Austria in Geneva, the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, Mr. Hidehiko Yuzaki, and the Vice Governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, Ms. Yuko Baba, this event will bring together diplomats, experts, and youth in the field of nuclear disarmament. The discussion will focus on advancing a nuclear weapons-free world and will cover topics such as the humanitarian and environmental impacts of nuclear weapons, sustainable peace and disarmament, and the role of youth in achieving global peace. The event will be disclosed to participants of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and will be held in English.

In addition to the panel discussion, UNITAR will hold a panel exhibition during the Preparatory Committee. UNITAR will present over ten years of extensive work on the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation training programme in Hiroshima. More than 180 Asian and Pacific diplomats enhanced their knowledge of nuclear disarmament affairs and built regional networks to discuss the history, discourse, and future of the disarmament and non-proliferation debate.

The Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) will be held in Geneva from 22 July to 2 August 2024. The Committee is open to all State parties to the Treaty and addresses substantive and procedural issues related to the Treaty and the forthcoming Review Conference.