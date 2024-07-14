SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes IKECSG Home

Norfolk, Va. (July 14, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Naval Station Norfok to welcome the ships and squadrons of Carrier Strike Group TWO home, July 13-14.

Secretary Del Toro was in Norfolk for the arrivals of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and USS Gravely (DDG 107). In May, Secretary Del Toro presented a Navy Unit Commendation (NUC) for forces assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, including the Eisenhower Strike Group, at the return to homeport ceremony of USS Carney (DDG 64).

“By defending our allies as well as innocent civilian merchant mariners against relentless attacks, they made an incredible impact that will be an enduring part of our naval services’ legacy,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Their achievements and actions are worthy of the Navy Unit Commendation and Combat Action Ribbon that I awarded to them earlier this year.”

The NUC is awarded to any ship, aircraft, or other unit of the Navy or Marine Corps that has distinguished itself by outstanding heroism in action against enemy forces and is the second highest unit award in the Department of the Navy, behind the Presidential Unit Citation.

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, USS Carney operated alongside the Gerald R. Ford and Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Groups in the Red Sea, defending commercial shipping lanes, innocent merchant mariners, and American, allied, and partner vessels against drone and missile attacks launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

In all, the Eisenhower Strike Group conducted more than 750engagements, utilizing 792 munitions in combat. The threats included land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and unmanned systems.

While in Norfolk, Secretary Del Toro also addressed families on the pier for the three ships, thanking them for their support throughout the strike group’s deployment and discussing how proud their Sailors’ service makes him.

“We must also remember that our Sailors and Marines are volunteers—volunteers who chose to dedicate their careers and their lives to defending the values and ideals we as an American people hold dear,” said Secretary Del Toro. “They understand that service is not an obligation—it is indeed a calling. And as we’ve witnessed throughout the IKE Carrier Strike Group’s deployment, it is an opportunity to be a part of something much greater than ourselves, standing tall against the terrorist acts of the Iranian-aligned Houthis in defense of the defenseless. “

On Saturday, Secretary Del Toro accompanied National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Chief of Naval Operations, to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) before their return on Sunday.

Read Secretary Del Toro’s full remarks online .

Read the full Navy Unit Commendation online.