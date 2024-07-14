ReVisionz Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification

North American-based leader in the digital transformation of physical assets recognized as a top employer by its people.

Calgary, Alberta , July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in its first year participating in the employee survey program. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ReVisionz.



ReVisionz

This year, 100% of employees who completed the survey said ReVisionz is a Great Place To Work – 8% higher than the program’s 2024 benchmark for Best Workplaces in Canada.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ReVisionz stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Achieving the Great Place To Work Certification is a milestone for ReVisionz, reflecting our unwavering commitment to creating an outstanding employee environment and work experience every day," said Garry Gandza, Managing Partner and President. “We believe our success is based on creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is treated with respect and dignity while our teams strive for excellence in everything we do through innovation and continuous improvement. Thanks to our teams and leaders for believing in and living these core values and helping us earn this remarkable recognition.”

Earlier this year, ReVisionz announced the strategic promotion of nine new Partners and Associate Partners to support the company’s rapid growth. To facilitate its growth and future hiring, the company conducted internal interviews to understand what people valued most about working with ReVisionz. The findings are detailed on the ReVisionz careers page and include several key areas:

Meaningful Work

Collaboration with Experts

Open Communication

Supportive Team

Flexible Hours

Hybrid Work

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About ReVisionz – Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owners/operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership, by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage, and discreet manufacturing.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

