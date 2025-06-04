Fabriq Raises €22 Million to Become the Global Standard in Industrial Performance



By digitizing lean management on factory floors, the scale-up is working toward a more competitive, innovative, and locally resilient industrial sector.

With this funding round, led by Expedition Capital,

Fabriq aims to reach €50M in ARR by 2029.



Paris, June 4, 2025 – Founded in 2019 by Octave Lapeyronie and François Déchelette, Fabriq is now deployed across more than 600 industrial sites in 43 countries and reached profitability in 2024. This strategic position enabled the company to close a €22 million funding round with Expedition Capital and its long-standing investor, OSS Ventures. The new funding will help accelerate hiring, expand the solution, and develop sales across Europe and North America.





The Digital Divide on Factory Floors : Industry’s Blind Spot

Every day, thousands of issues (safety, quality, etc.) slow down production lines. Yet, only 20% of factories in Europe and the U.S. are equipped with a digital solution to address these issues effectively. This is what Fabriq offers with its SaaS platform that digitizes Lean Daily Management. Originating from the Toyota production system, lean management is a method widely adopted by manufacturers to drive daily performance on the shop floor through short routines, visual indicators, and continuous problem solving.

Fabriq’s tool helps factories achieve their daily operational objectives. While it involves all levels of organizational hierarchy up to executive level, it is primarily designed for frontline production teams and support functions.

Fabriq enables real-time tracking of performance indicators (accidents, defects, productivity, lead times, etc.), problem identification and resolution, daily meetings, field routines, checklist creation, and more effective team collaboration.

“Over the last 30 years, the industrial sector has invested heavily in machines and automation, often overlooking team performance and engagement. In most factories, operators and production managers still rely on outdated tools like whiteboards or Excel to manage daily performance. Today, manufacturing leaders are recognizing the urgent need to rebalance the equation,” says Octave Lapeyronie.

“Fabriq puts people back at the heart of the shop floor. We provide them with the visibility and agility they need to pursue operational excellence by improving both business metrics (output rate, quality, lead time, etc.) and human indicators (autonomy, time savings, culture of continuous improvement).”





Digitization: A Key Driver for Industrial Competitiveness

While Industry 4.0 technologies are a clear priority for manufacturers, only 17% manage to deploy them as quickly as initially planned*. This low figure reflects industrial leaders’ hesitance to invest in long, costly projects with uncertain ROI and demonstrates the difficulty in finding simple solutions that are quickly adopted on the shop floor.

“Manufacturers need concrete proof of the value provided by digital solutions. They’re looking for simple solutions that can scale quickly and deliver tangible impact. Fortunately, Fabriq is a solution that’s easy to deploy and delivers a fast, measurable ROI, typically 5 to 10x in the first year,” explains François Déchelette.

Fabriq’s addressable market includes an estimated 8,000 sites in France, 42,000 in the U.S., and 35,000 across Europe (UK, DACH, Northern Europe), representing an opportunity of approximately €5 billion.



Geographic Expansion and €50M ARR Target

In just five years, Fabriq has become a recognized leader in France. Already, 40% of its customers are international. The new funding will accelerate expansion efforts in the U.S., Northern Europe, and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

“We’re aiming for a sustained growth trajectory, targeting €50M in ARR by 2029. We intend to double our market presence in France and plan for international operations to account for 40–50% of total ARR. This funding gives us the means to drive international growth and tackle the U.S. market, where there’s enormous potential thanks to low digital penetration and a dynamic industrial sector,” adds François Déchelette.

Beyond performance management, Fabriq is building the future with a holistic platform designed to become the Operating System for production floors. New AI-powered features will further empower frontline teams and facilitate the sharing of operational knowledge on the ground.

The company employs around 100 people and serves manufacturing leaders across all sectors, including aerospace (Safran, Airbus), food (Andros, Bel), automotive (Renault, Scania), luxury (LVMH), and pharmaceuticals (Merck, Lonza).

“Factory productivity starts with human capital, and that’s exactly what Fabriq focuses on,” says Steven Twomey, Partner at Expedition Capital. “The company is uniquely positioned to dominate this market with a platform that’s trusted by global brands, scalable and adaptable to complex operations, and widely adopted by teams on the ground who use it every day.”

“At Medtronic, we've embarked on an exciting journey to deploy Fabriq across 13 manufacturing sites in the EMEA region,” said Didier Perrin, VP Manufacturing in Global Operations at Medtronic. “In a few months, we've successfully digitized our tier management processes, fostering engagement, building meaningful connections from operators to leaders, and driving significant efficiencies. Fabriq is more than just a digital tool; it's a catalyst for rapid and effective standardization across all sites.”





* Industry 4.0 Barometer – Wavestone & France Industrie – 2024

**Quick Response Quality Control: a structured method to quickly identify and solve quality issues in manufacturing.

