Valneva Announces Availability of Documentation for its Combined Shareholder Meeting and Provides Corporate Update

Saint-Herblain (France), June 4, 2025 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company (“the Company”), today announced the availability of documentation for its Combined General Meeting (“the Meeting”) to be held on June 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. CEST at the Sofitel Lyon Bellecour Hotel, 20 quai du Docteur Gailleton, 69002 Lyon (France).

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting – including the agenda, the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, and instructions for participation and voting to the Meeting – was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 21, 2025.

The information and preparatory documents related to this Meeting are available on Valneva’s website via this Link.

Any shareholder wishing to receive, by mail or e-mail, Meeting documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, may make a request until the fifth day inclusive before the Meeting date, by contacting the Company at assemblee.generale@valneva.com. Holders of bearer shares may exercise this right on the condition that they provide a shareholding certificate certifying the registration of the shares in a bearer securities account managed by an authorized financial intermediary.

Shareholders may also access the Meeting documentation at the Company’s registered office.

The Company also announced that after twenty-six years with Vivalis and Valneva, Mr. Franck Grimaud, Chief Business Officer, and one of Valneva´s co-founders, will leave the Company on June 25, 2025.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, said, “It was a great pleasure to have created Valneva together with Franck and worked with him up to now. Throughout his tenure, Franck contributed in different capacities to the development of the Company and its strategy, most notably its commercial vaccine business. I would like to personally thank him for his dedication to the Company and its people and wish him a lot of success in his future endeavors.”

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world’s most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats.

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com





Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.

VP Global Investor Relations

M +001 917 815 4520

joshua.drumm@valneva.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to business partnerships, clinical trials, technology transfer, regulatory approvals, sales and spending. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be sustained in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “could,” “should,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “aims,” “targets,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties and delays involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays (including in connection with changes in leadership at the national or agency level), competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of global economic and political events, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. Success in preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials may not be indicative of results in future clinical trials. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing this information as of the date of this press release and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.