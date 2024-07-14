Xi Jinping Meets with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko

On the afternoon of July 4, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana.

Xi Jinping congratulated Belarus on officially joining the SCO. Xi Jinping pointed out that during President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s two visits to China in 2023, the two heads of state jointly drew a new blueprint for the development of the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership. This year has witnessed close communication between the two countries at all levels and effective implementation of the common understandings reached between the two sides. Xi Jinping held the view that through the joint efforts of both sides, China-Belarus relations will continue to enjoy sound development and make great strides.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the Chinese side for supporting Belarus in officially joining the SCO, and congratulated China on taking over the rotating chairmanship of the SCO. The performance of the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Belarus on Wednesday was warmly received, which is another demonstration of the friendship between the two countries. Belarus supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, as well as the six-point common understandings jointly proposed by China and Brazil on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. The Belarusian side looks forward to further strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination with China.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.