Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon

On the afternoon of July 5, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held talks at the Presidential Palace in Dushanbe. The two heads of state announced that the two countries will develop a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

When Xi Jinping arrived at the square in front of the Presidential Palace by car, Emomali Rahmon warmly greeted him as he disembarked from the car.

Emomali Rahmon held a grand welcoming ceremony for Xi Jinping.

As the two heads of state stepped onto the stand together, the military band played the national anthems of China and Tajikistan, followed by a 21-gun salute. Accompanied by Emomali Rahmon, Xi Jinping inspected the guard of honor and greeted them in Tajik "SAL-O-M" or “Hello everyone!” The guard of honor responded with a chorus of "Hello, Your Excellency President" in Tajik. The two heads of state then shook hands and exchanged greetings with each other's accompanying personnel one by one and watched the march-past together.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two heads of state held small-group and big-group talks successively.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Tajikistan are close neighbors connected by the same mountains and rivers and a shared future. The relationship between the two countries has deep historical roots, a solid political foundation, rich substance in cooperation, and broad-based public support. With joint efforts of both sides, the two countries have continuously deepened political mutual trust, and achieved fruitful results in Belt and Road cooperation and smooth progress in a series of major projects, providing a strong impetus to the common development of the two countries. Xi Jinping noted that during Emomali Rahmon's state visit to China last year, the two leaders decided to commit the two countries to building a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit. Under the new circumstances, China is ready to work with Tajikistan to develop a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, and build a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future from a higher starting point to boost the development and vitalization of the two countries.

Xi Jinping said he was deeply touched by the welcoming ceremony of the highest honor President Emomali Rahmon held for him last night at the airport, noting that it fully demonstrates the warm friendship the Tajik government and people have toward China. China is happy to see Tajikistan's achievements in national development, and will continue to steadfastly promote friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan, and support Tajikistan in following a development path suited to its national conditions and safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. China will firmly oppose interference in Tajikistan's internal affairs by any external forces under any pretext, and will always be a trustworthy friend, reliable partner and close brother of Tajikistan.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in the 75 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, tremendous changes have taken place in the country, and China is now moving on to achieve the Second Centenary Goal. China is vigorously developing new quality productive forces and promoting high-quality development and Chinese modernization. China is ready to share development experience and opportunities with Tajikistan, enhance the synergy of development strategies of the two countries, and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. China is also ready to work with Tajikistan to upgrade the quality and scale of economic and trade cooperation, optimize connectivity cooperation, deepen agricultural cooperation, expand cooperation in such fields as critical mineral resources, new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce, and help Tajikistan develop a modern industrial system. The two sides should strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and security departments, effectively combat the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and build a solid line of defense for the development of the two countries. The two sides also need to expand cooperation in fields like culture, media and tourism, and between the youth, women, and think tanks.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the China-Central Asia mechanism is a joint initiative of six countries. China is ready to work with Tajikistan and other relevant parties to continuously improve and strengthen the China-Central Asia mechanism and work for more tangible results in China-Central Asia cooperation. Both being developing countries, China and Tajikistan should work together with other countries in the Global South to strengthen solidarity and coordination, practice true multilateralism, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Emomali Rahmon said President Xi Jinping's visit again on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his first state visit to Tajikistan is of great symbolic significance. Hailing China and Tajikistan as friendly neighbors and loyal friends, Rahmon said that under the strategic guidance of him and President Xi Jinping, Tajikistan-China relations have maintained sound development in recent years, achieving positive outcomes in cooperation in various fields and maintaining high-level communication and collaboration in multilateral institutions. The Tajikistan-China relationship sets a prime example of state-to-state relations. Rahmon said President Xi Jinping is a world-class leader greatly loved by the Chinese people and admired by people around the world. Since the beginning of the new era, under the visionary and wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made remarkable development achievements, which have not only benefited the Chinese people, but also made important contributions to regional and world peace and development. Strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China in the new era is a priority policy direction of Tajikistan. The Tajik side firmly abides by the one-China principle, opposes any form of "Taiwan independence", and firmly supports all efforts made by China to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity and realize national reunification. Tajikistan is ready to take the implementation of the outcomes of President Xi Jinping's visit as an important opportunity to further advance Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen cooperation in connectivity, agriculture, critical minerals, new energy and other fields, so as to accelerate the country's industrialization and modernization drives. Tajikistan stands ready to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China, firmly crack down on the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and safeguard the common security of the two countries. In the face of the volatile international and regional situations, the Tajik side firmly supports and is ready to actively implement the series of global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, closely coordinate and cooperate with China within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism, the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, staunchly support each other, and practice true multilateralism, so as to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, as well as the common interests of developing countries. The Tajik side expressed the firm belief that President Xi Jinping's visit will vigorously promote the development of the Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a higher level and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

Following the talks, the two heads of state jointly signed the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Tajikistan on Developing a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era, and witnessed the exchange of dozens of bilateral cooperation documents in economy and trade, investment, connectivity, critical minerals, security, culture and other fields.

On the evening of the same day, Xi Jinping attended a grand welcoming banquet hosted by Emomali Rahmon.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, attended the above events.