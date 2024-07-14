Xi Jinping Arrives in Dushanbe for a State Visit to Tajikistan

On the evening of July 4, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Dushanbe by special plane for a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

When he arrived at the International Airport Dushanbe by special plane, Xi Jinping was warmly greeted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, accompanied by Chairman of the National Assembly and Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, among other senior officials. Tajik children presented flowers to Xi Jinping and welcomed him to Tajikistan for a visit in both Chinese and Tajik.

Emomali Rahmon held a grand welcoming ceremony for Xi Jinping at the airport.

More than 1,500 Tajik youths dressed in traditional costumes performed vibrant Chinese and Tajik songs and dances, waving the national flags of both China and Tajikistan, to express their warmest welcome to the most distinguished guest from China.

Xi Jinping issued an arrival statement at the airport, in which he extended sincere greetings and best wishes to the Tajik government and people.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Tajikistan are good neighbors who help each other, good friends who support each other, good partners who seek mutual benefit and win-win results, and good brothers who share weal and woe. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 32 years ago, China-Tajikistan relationship has achieved sustained, rapid and sound development, from one of good-neighborliness to a strategic partnership and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership, becoming a model of relations between neighboring countries. The two countries have solid political mutual trust and have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests. Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful outcomes. Xi Jinping said that he looks forward to working with President Emomali Rahmon to make new plans and arrangements for the development of China-Tajikistan relations under the new circumstances and lift China-Tajikistan all-round cooperation to a higher level.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and other members of the entourage arrived on the same plane.

Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Ji Shumin also greeted President Xi Jinping at the airport.

When Xi Jinping's motorcade drove from the airport to the hotel, the national flags of China and Tajikistan were fluttering in the wind, and local overseas Chinese and representatives of Chinese-funded institutions lined up and waved the national flags of both China and Tajikistan, warmly welcoming Xi Jinping's visit to Tajikistan.

Xi Jinping visited Dushanbe after wrapping up his attendance at the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and his state visit to Kazakhstan.

Before Xi Jinping left Astana, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Mayor of Astana Kassymbek Zhenis Mahmuduly and other senior officials saw him off at the airport.

After Xi Jinping's special plane took off, three Kazakh Air Force fighter jets took off to provide an escort.