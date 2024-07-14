Xi Jinping Meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin

On the evening of July 3, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana.

Recalling President Putin’s successful state visit to China in May this year, Xi Jinping pointed out that at the historic juncture of the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations, they jointly made plans and arrangements for the growth of bilateral relations in the next stage. Facing an international situation fraught with changes and turbulence, the two countries should continue to uphold the original aspiration of lasting friendship, persevere in working for the benefit of the people, nurture the unique value of China-Russia relationship, tap into the internal driving force of bilateral cooperation, and make new efforts to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries and the basic norms governing international relations.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Russia should continue to synergize their development strategies and step up international strategic coordination. China supports Russia in fulfilling its responsibilities as BRICS rotating chair, and in uniting the "Global South", preventing a "new Cold War" and opposing illegal unilateral sanctions and hegemonism. The SCO Summit in Astana will be held on Thursday. China looks forward to working with Russia and other member states to promote the steady and sustained development of the SCO and build an even closer SCO community with a shared future. China and Russia should continue to strengthen comprehensive strategic coordination, oppose external interference and jointly safeguard regional tranquility and stability.

Putin thanked President Xi Jinping for the warm reception accorded him during his state visit to China in May this year, noting that they celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China together, and made plans for the future development of Russia-China relations. Putin said that the Russia-China relations are at an all-time high; the two sides respect each other, treat each other as equals and seek mutual benefit, and the Russia-China relationship is not an alliance and not targeted at any third party, which conforms to the well-being of the two peoples. Russia supports China in safeguarding its core interests and legitimate rights and interests, and opposes external interference in China's internal affairs and the South China Sea issue. China will soon take over the SCO rotating chairmanship. Russia will fully support China's work and work with other member states to continuously enhance the international influence of the organization, safeguard regional peace and security, and make the international system fairer and more equitable. As the BRICS rotating chair this year, Russia looks forward to strengthening communication and coordination with China on BRICS cooperation.

The two heads of state also had an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern. Xi Jinping stressed that China always stands on the right side of history, works consistently to facilitate talks for peace, and is ready to continue to make positive efforts to promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and other regional hotspot issues.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.