Xi Jinping Meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

On the afternoon of July 3, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Azerbaijan are sincere good friends with mutual trust, and equal good partners for mutual benefit, and bilateral relations have been developing in a sound and steady manner, with fruitful cooperation and richer strategic substance. The two sides have upgraded bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, which is a new positioning and a new starting point of bilateral relations. The two sides should continue supporting each other and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi Jinping stressed that China firmly supports Azerbaijan in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions. The two sides should promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, oil and gas, and photovoltaics, strengthen connectivity, advance the construction of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and ensure the sound and stable operation of China-Europe Railway Express. The two sides should also carry out more exchanges in education, culture, tourism, youth and at the subnational level, and consolidate the public support for the China-Azerbaijan friendship. China supports Azerbaijan in hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. China is ready to work with Azerbaijan to advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and promote world peace, stability and development.

Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and China are good partners. The two countries have maintained close exchanges between various departments and at all levels, witnessed increasing bilateral trade, and firmly supported each other in safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in international organizations. Ilham Aliyev said that he and President Xi Jinping issued a joint statement jointly announcing the establishment of the Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership, which is of great significance to the development of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan firmly abides by the one-China principle and firmly supports China's great cause of national reunification. This is the trend of history and no force can stop it. Azerbaijan is ready to work with China strengthen solidarity and collaboration, tap into the potential to enhance Belt and Road cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, investment, new energy and culture, closely coordinate with each other within the SCO and other frameworks, oppose external interference, and safeguard regional security and stability.

The two sides issued the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Establishment of the Strategic Partnership.

Relevant departments of the two sides signed Belt and Road cooperation documents and cooperation documents in such areas as connectivity.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.