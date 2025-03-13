France Air Expo 2025 – The General Aviation Exhibition will take place in June 5th, 6th, and 7th at Lyon-Bron Airport

Banner

France Air Expo 2025 will introduce exciting new features like an Aviation Career Training Area, Professional Day & various Conferences and Panel Discussions

LYON, FRANCE, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- France Air Expo , the only trade show in France dedicated to general aviation, will take place at Lyon-Bron Airport from June 5 to 7, 2025. This event offers pilots, aircraft owners, professionals, students, and aviation enthusiasts a chance to connect with key industry players such as aircraft manufacturers, industry leaders, training organizations, flying club and pilot school representatives, and many other aviation professionals.Visitors can explore a wide range of aircraft, including airplanes, helicopters, ultralights, and drones, along with equipment, numerous accessories, and various services related to general aviation, such as insurance, financing, and maintenance.Nearly 150 Exhibitors and Over 80 New Aircraft on DisplayThe 18th edition of France Air Expo will feature several new highlights:Aviation Career Training AreaIn partnership with the Aeronautics and Space Academy of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, this new area will allow both young and older attendees to discover various aeronautics and space career paths, meeting with training organizations and professionals. Special emphasis will be placed on pilot and mechanic careers.Professional DayOn Thursday, June 5th, France Air Expo 2025 will host a Professional Day dedicated to general aviation businesses. This day offers a unique opportunity for exchange among maintenance workshops, distributors, operators, and training centers. Attendees will discover the latest innovations and meet industry leaders.Conferences and Panel DiscussionsThroughout the three-day event, visitors will have access to various conferences and debates featuring participants from the aeronautics sector. Topics will include new technologies such as electric and hybrid aircraft, safety in general aviation, training programs, aviation decarbonization, and life-saving aviation initiativesmore infos : www.franceairexpo.com

