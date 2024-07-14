Technical exchange on EUDR shapes Việt Nam's agricultural future

VIETNAM, July 14 -

ĐẮK LẮK — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the EU Delegation to Việt Nam have jointly organised a technical exchange focused on the European Union Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR) and its implications for Việt Nam's supply chains.

The event, titled "Technical Exchange on EUDR and Deforestation-free Supply Chains in Việt Nam," aimed to share updates on Việt Nam,'s readiness to meet EUDR requirements and to enhance tools supporting their implementation.

Nguyễn Đỗ Anh Tuấn, Director General of the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development (ICD), and Rui Ludovino, first counsellor of Climate Action, Environment, Employment, and Social Policies at the EU delegation, co-chaired the event on Friday.

It brought together approximately 70 representatives from various sectors including MARD departments, local authorities from Central Highlands provinces and districts, non-governmental organisations, private sector entities such as coffee, timber, and rubber producers and associations, as well as other domestic and international organisations.

Building upon a previous technical meeting held in March, this exchange is part of ongoing collaborative efforts between ICD and the EU Delegation in Việt Nam.

These efforts aim to facilitate dialogue among key stakeholders on establishing deforestation-free, legal, and traceable supply chains aligned with the EUDR.

Participants provided valuable feedback and raised concerns, particularly focusing on the coffee, rubber, and timber sectors, with the aim of promoting compliant and sustainable agricultural practices.

Nguyễn Đỗ Anh Tuấn underscored Việt Nam's commitment to aligning with the EUDR, emphasising the transition towards environmentally sustainable agricultural practices rather than solely meeting high export standards.

Dr. Rui Ludovino highlighted the EUDR's global significance in combating deforestation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and addressing biodiversity loss.

He pointed out potential benefits for Vietnamese small-scale farmers, including improved production systems, product quality, traceability, and enhanced livelihoods.

Background information highlights the collaborative efforts under the "EUDR Engagement" project, where the EU Delegation closely engages with Vietnamese partners to support compliance with international climate and biodiversity goals.

These efforts play a crucial role in preparing Vietnamese stakeholders at both national and local levels for regulatory changes mandated by the EUDR.

As part of the "EUDR Engagement" project, the EUD in Việt Nam and MARD have organised several meetings and information exchanges related to traceability and the EUDR.

Through the EUDR, the EU aims to minimise its contribution to global deforestation and forest degradation, thereby mitigating climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting biodiversity.

The EUDR aligns with the EU's commitment to the Paris Agreement, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

It is important to reiterate that the EUDR focuses on companies, not countries or third-country producers. It shifts the focus from voluntary action to a regulatory framework by mandating due diligence for companies placing relevant products on the EU market. — VNS