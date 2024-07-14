Biotech Business Mission in Japan

Are you running a business that operates in the Pharma, Biotechnologies, or Life Sciences sectors? Would you like to present your technologies and products to potential partners and clients from Japan and beyond? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you. This autumn, join us for an exclusive showcase of your business during the Biotech mission in Japan. Don't miss out on this great networking opportunity!

ABOUT THE MISSION

The mission will start in Osaka on October 7 (Mon) with participation in the EU-Japan Biotech and Pharma Partnering Conference, a one-day partnering event, followed by a site visit on October 8 (Tue), organised in collaboration with local authorities and biotech clusters in the Osaka region, Japan’s second largest Biotech & Pharma Ecosystem and historical Centre of Drug discovery in Japan.

From Wednesday, the mission participants will exhibit and participate in BioJapan 2024 in Yokohama, Japan’s largest and most recognised trade fair focused on biotech, life sciences and pharma. This three-day exhibition and partnering event, from October 9 (Wed) to October 11 (Fri), is an excellent opportunity to engage in B2B meetings in the dedicated partnering area. At a joint EU-Japan Centre booth in the exhibition area, Japanese-language posters will be provided based on the materials from mission participants, and Centre staff and professional interpreters will help to promote mission participants’ products, technologies and assure maximum exposure with visitors of the exhibition. Networking events in the evening will increase the opportunities to connect with potential business partners and clients.

Prior to the mission, a briefing webinar will be organised to prepare for the Japanese market, and access to online partnering opportunities will be provided.

SCHEDULE

6 Oct. (Sun) 7 Oct. (Mon) 8 Oct. (Tue) 9 Oct. (Wed) 10 Oct. (Thu) 11 Oct. (Fri) Recommended arrival in Osaka EU-Japan Biotech & Pharma Partnering Conference, and Networking Reception

(Osaka) AM: Site Visit (Osaka) PM: Travel to Yokohama Other Networking Opportunities (TBC) BioJapan 2024

(Yokohama) Networking Reception

BioJapan

2024

(Yokohama) Networking Event BioJapan

2024

(Yokohama)

OBJECTIVES

Explore partnering opportunities with Japanese Biotech, Pharma, and Healthtech companies

Meet and network with potential business partners in Japan

Create new business opportunities and partnerships with Japanese companies

Gain valuable insights and knowledge about the Japanese market to become more competitive on a global scale as an SME

Prepare the ground for practical cluster cooperation with Japanese counterparts as a cluster

PARTICIPANT PROFILE

This call for applications targets individuals working for SMEs (*) (small and medium enterprises, start-ups) or Clusters (**) from the European Union, or a European country associated to the Single Market Programme, SME Pillar (***), active in the following sectors:

Drug discovery

Drug discovery support including AI-assisted drug development

Regenerative medicine

Digital Therapeutics such as drug-device combinations, non-pharmacological therapy systems

(*) Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are companies that meet the standard criteria set by the European Commission to be classified as SMEs.

(**) Clusters are those who are registered in the European Cluster Collaboration Platform (https://clustercollaboration.eu/). Registration on that platform is free of charge.

(***) Please check the status of your country here.

ELIGIBILITY

The applicant must:

Work for a legal entity located in the European Union or a country associated with the Single Market Programme, SME Pillar

Be supported by their employer through a signed letter (in case they do not belong to senior management)

Be able to participate in the entire programme

Have a good command of English (recommended level B2 or higher)

Have proven experience in the industry

SELECTION

The Centre will evaluate applicants based on the following primary selection criteria:

Company's strategy regarding Japan

Innovative aspects of the product/technology/service offered by the company

Applicant's professional background

The mission will welcome 12 companies.

WHAT DO WE OFFER?

The EU-Japan Centre will cover the expenses for one representative per selected company/cluster for:

Access to online partnering tool

Participation in the EU-Japan Biotech and Pharma Partnering Conference in Osaka

One-way t ransportation by Shinkansen from Osaka to Yokohama on the second day of mission

Individual display stand in the joint EU-Japan Centre booth in the BioJapan exhibition

Support by EU-Japan Centre staff and professional interpreters at the joint EU-Japan Centre booth

Access to the dedicated BioJapan partnering system, partnering area and related network events

Translation of poster and company profile, as well as printing of the poster for the exhibition

COSTS

Mission participants are responsible for covering:

Flight and other t ravel expenses to the starting point of the mission in Osaka and from the end point of the mission in Yokohama

Accommodation in Osaka and Yokohama

Other living expenses in Japan, including local transportation and meals

DEPOSIT

Participants who have been selected for the mission are required to pay a deposit of €1000 to secure their spot in the mission. After a brief post-event report is submitted, the deposit will be refunded. Before applying, please ensure you are committed, as cancelling after confirming your participation will result in a forfeiture of the deposit.



THE BIOTECH SECTOR IN JAPAN

