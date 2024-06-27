Minerva Policy Reports: Call for Expert Proposals - June 2024

The Minerva Policy Reports deliver comprehensive research on the dynamic political, economic, and industrial relations between the European Union (EU) and Japan, with the goal of providing policymakers, academics, and industry leaders with in-depth analysis and strategic perspectives on the most prominent policy issues facing the EU and Japan.

The reports draw on a wealth of data, stakeholder interviews, and policy analysis to offer actionable insights. The Minerva Policy Reports aim not only to chart the course of current EU-Japan policy trends, but also to present possible future trends and potential areas of cooperation.

For past Minerva reports see the following page: https://www.eu-japan.eu/minerva-policy-reports

Call for Experts proposal 2024

The EU-Japan Centre is currently calling for expert report proposals. The deadline for submission is August 5th, 2024. Reports are expected to use the latest information available at the time of submission. Additionally, it is also important to check that contributions have undergone thorough proofreading prior to submission to ensure accuracy and clarity.

Shortlisted experts will take part in an individual video call with the selection board, made up of EU-Japan Centre and DG GROW representatives. The call will allow the experts to pitch their report proposal and the selection board to give its feedback and expectations for the project. The final decision on which experts to contract will be made after the call.

Proposal

The expert:

The work / deliverables:

The Fee

The Delivery

Within 6 months of sending the proposal

List of topics

Analysis of the robotics supply chain in terms of dependencies and competitive advantages in view of identifying common interests and opportunities between the EU and Japan. Include in the analysis industrial and service robots, drones and look into technologies at a granular level.

Analysis of Japan’s advanced materials market, products, main players, competitors in the following sectors: energy, mobility, construction, and electronics. Analysis of the supply chain in terms of dependencies and competitive advantages in view of identifying common interests between the EU and Japan, including in terms of research and development.

Analysis of Japan’s semiconductors policy strategy, supply chains and dependencies, areas of cooperation and complementarity with the EU

Japan’s (generative) Artificial Intelligence policies, support and collaboration opportunities with the EU.

Japan’s regulatory framework and policies on PFAS, with a focus on whether PFAS under the Stockholm Convention (PFOS, PFOA, PFHxS) have been phased out already as for several applications there is a temporary exemption.

Analysis of the solar supply chain in terms of dependencies and competitive advantages in view of identifying common interests and opportunities between the EU and Japan. Analysis of main competitors, mapping of areas of joint investment operations

Analysis of raw materials supply chains in Japan: opportunities of industrial cooperation and joint investment

Government IT services in Japan: opportunities for European businesses

Dual use technologies: regulatory framework and market opportunities for EU businesses.

Report Structure

Executive Summary: A concise text outlining the primary findings and policy recommendations. Introduction: A statement of the report’s objectives and its relevance to current EU-Japan relations.

Contextual political and economic background Methodology: A description of the research methods and analytical processes utilized to compile the report. Main Body: Divided into sections and subsections, each addressing specific aspects of the topic. Recommendations: Strategic policy suggestions based on the report's findings, with potential pathways for implementation. Conclusion: A summary of the report’s insights and the projected impact on future EU-Japan collaborations. References: A comprehensive list of sources.

Webinar

The Expert will participate in a Webinar organised by the EU-Japan Centre within six months of the report’s publication. The format and timing of the event will be agreed between the Centre and the expert in due course.

Key dates

Deadline for proposal: 05th August 2024 Selection results: September Final Report: Exact dates will be fixed with each expert after selection Webinar: within six months of the Report’s publication.

Submission of the proposal

The proposal should be sent by email to Mishel Reali - m.reali@eu-japan.eu.