MGS Canada 2024 Set to Propel Mobile Growth in Toronto
MGS Canada 2024 is coming to StartWell Studios on July 25th, fostering mobile growth and app innovation in Toronto's tech hub.
Toronto is a thriving community of mobile app design & development that EYDS are thrilled to be a part of.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Growth Association is thrilled to announce the upcoming MGS Canada 2024, a premier event dedicated to fostering innovation and growth within the mobile app ecosystem. Scheduled for July 25th, the event will take place at the renowned Startwell Studios in Toronto, a city rapidly emerging as a pivotal hub for mobile app development and technology innovation.
— EY Design Studio
Toronto: A Thriving Ecosystem for Mobile App Growth
Toronto has consistently been recognized as a burgeoning tech hub, contributing significantly to the global mobile app industry. According to the Toronto Tech Talent Report 2023, the city ranked third in North America for tech talent growth, with a 22% increase in tech employment over the past five years. Additionally, the Canadian App Economy Report 2022 noted that Toronto-based developers contributed to over 40% of Canada’s app economy, underscoring the city's vital role in driving app innovation and entrepreneurship.
Event Highlights
MGS Canada 2024 will feature an array of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to empower app developers, marketers, and business leaders. This year's event promises to be the most impactful yet, with an emphasis on emerging trends such as AI integration in mobile apps, user experience design, and app monetization strategies.
This year, there will be a wide array of topics, including:
Hard Paywall: How New Apps Can Thrive in a Crowded Category
Agency as Negotiation: Understanding How Games Can Better Resonate with Players
How do we counter the challenges in the UA world to keep growing sustainably
Adapting Mobile Product Design and Development for the Public Sector
And much more!
Speakers sharing their insights and experiences include:
Autumn Linklater: Manager - Performance Strategy and Partner Growth, SkiptheDishes
Catherine Connelly: Entrepreneur, Author of Growing Up Startup Newsletter, and Author of Designing Success (Fall 2024)
Chris Ye: Co-CEO, Uken Games
David Jumper: Managing Partner, Hyper
Félix Boudreau - VP of Growth & Marketing, Pok Pok
Jeet Niyogi - CMO, Fliff
Kashfia Rahman: Associate Director, Service Design & Research, EY Design Studio
Natasha Saviuk: Senior Growth Marketing Manager, Wealthsimple
Nick Cullen: User Acquisition, Team Lead, Mistplay
Rachit Khare: Senior Manager, EY Design Studio
Sara- Beth Harrison: Head of Growth, Global Digital Games, Spinmaster
Siberia Su: Growth Leader in Gaming
And more...
We are proud to announce the participation of our distinguished sponsors for this year’s event.
Gold Sponsor: EY Design Studio
We are excited to highlight EY Canada’s Design Studio (EYDS) as our Gold Sponsor for this year's event. EYDS is a leader in creating cutting-edge user experiences and innovative app designs. “Toronto is a thriving community of mobile app design & development that EYDS are thrilled to be a part of. We are excited to be the gold sponsor of this event and look forward to connecting with our community to share, learn and collaborate.”
Signature Sponsor: Unity
We are equally proud to have Unity as our Signature Sponsor. Unity's platform powers over half of the world's mobile games, making it an invaluable partner in our mission to inspire and equip mobile app creators.
Silver Sponsors: Influence Mobile and Mistplay
Influence Mobile is a leading rewarded engagement company, renowned for their flagship app, Rewarded Play.
Mistplay, a pioneer in mobile gaming loyalty programs, has redefined user acquisition and retention strategies.
Bronze Sponsors: TikTok and CleverTap
TikTok, the globally acclaimed social media platform, has revolutionized content creation and consumption.
CleverTap is a leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value.
Get Your Tickets
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain insights into the future of mobile app development. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mgs-canada-tickets-858456686057?aff=pr
