Governor Lamont Statement on Trump Rally

Governor Ned Lamont

07/13/2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement:

“Political violence and gun violence of any kind have absolutely no place in our society and are never acceptable. We must all as Americans be able to express our views freely and without the fear of violence. My thoughts are with former President Trump and everyone in attendance at today’s rally, and I am relieved that everyone appears to be safe. I also commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action to protect everyone’s safety.”

