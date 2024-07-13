Metfone – a typical model for Việt Nam-Cambodia economic cooperation: President

VIETNAM, July 13 - PHNOM PENH – Metfone, an affiliate of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, is a typical model for the economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, President Tô Lâm affirmed on July 13 when visiting the leading mobile operator in Cambodia as part of his state visit to the neighbouring country.

The President appreciated the results that Metfone has achieved during its 15-year presence in the Cambodian market.

In addition to its dynamic business operations, Metfone has won the hearts of the Cambodian people through its social security activities in Cambodia, Lâm stressed.

He praised the company's policy of accompanying the Cambodian Government in implementing e-Government when universalising telecommunications services and pioneering in supporting digital transformation in Cambodian Government, ministries and agencies.

The President hoped that Metfone will maintain its position as a leading enterprise in the fields of telecommunications, technology, and digital transformation in Cambodia, and actively support the Vietnamese business community here.

Viettel began to invest in Cambodia in 2006 and cooperated with a Cambodian partner to launched Metfone in 2009. Now it is one of the five biggest companies in terms of tax payment in Cambodia and creates around 30,000 indirect jobs.

President Tô Lâm also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Vietnam Airlines and Cambodia Angkor Air on strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation, with the goal of providing aviation services with the highest quality standards on routes between Việt Nam and Cambodia; and another between Vietnam Airlines, Saigon Tourist Group, Cambodia Tourism Association (CATA) and Cambodia Angkor Air on tourism cooperation. VNS