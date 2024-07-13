July 13, 2024

DR-4783-WV NR-011

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Free Legal Help Available for Survivors of April 2-6 Severe Weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A free legal help hotline is now available for survivors of the April 2-6, 2024, severe storms and straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides. The hotline is available to connect survivors who cannot afford an attorney to free legal services in qualifying counties. Survivors can call 866-255-4370 or apply online at any time at: https://legalaidwv.org. Help is available for legal issues like:

FEMA and Small Business Administration (SBA) financial benefits

Insurance Claims

Home repair contracts and property insurance claims

Home repair contracts and contractor fraud

Wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster

Price gouging, scams, or identity theft

Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure

Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs

FEMA Appeals

Survivors can call the hotline during the following times and can leave a voicemail if calling after hours:

Monday (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET)

Friday (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET)

Disaster Legal Services program partners cannot help in all cases. For example, they cannot take cases where a settlement could include legal fees or an award. But they can refer those cases to other legal help.

The Disaster Legal Services (DLS) program works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

