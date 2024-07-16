Luxury Interior Design Book Breaks the Mold
There is no doubt that luxury design style will continue to come and go,” says Perla. “I have designed residences in just about every style, and even created a few styles of my own.”POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Interior Designer Perla Lichi, ASID, has led an extraordinary life.
Throughout the four decades of her career, Perla Lichi has continued to push the boundaries of her profession. This is all too true—from her early days as a one-woman shop in South Florida when she daringly specified splashes of the color purple, her favorite color. Clients who may have been skeptical at the time ended up loving the purple upholstery on their bar stools. Or the purple picture frames on their walls. Back in the day Perla even added a few daring purple accent walls. These clients all loved the bright, colorful touches they never would have selected on their own.
Perla later mastered monotone neutrals of the eighties and nineties. Opening an office in Dubai, UAE a few years later exposed her to a culture that loves color even more than she does. Today this Fort Lauderdale interior designer easily transitions back into appropriate use of splashes of bright colors that are popular once again in high end residential interior design.
“There is no doubt that luxury design style will continue to come and go,” says Perla. “If you look at my website, you’ll see that I have designed residences in just about every style, and even created a few styles of my own.”
A huge part of her success over the years is her passion for design itself. Her desire to share this passion has resulted in the publication of seven hard cover “coffee table books” featuring her work. She has just broken new ground in Interior Design books with the recent publication of “You Can’t Make This Up! Oh Yes I Can!” 244 pages, 2024, Granny Apple Publishing LLC.
Comparisons of her Interior Designs to trends in Fashion and Make-up fill the pages of this gorgeous tome. Her many travels, her family, and her professional career all come together in Perla's extraordinary journey. The different aspects of her life are presented in this book, which is appropriately subtitled “Oh Yes I Can!” But the real star of the book is Perla’s collection of professional photography of recent work. Enjoy your own copy of “You Can’t Make This Up.” How to buy it? Click here for details.
