Vietnamese cashback app aims for 10 million users by 2025

HÀ NỘI — ATS Group, in collaboration with related units, launched the CashPlus cashback application at the "Digital Solutions, Digital Technology, Digital Economy to Support Business Growth" seminar on July 11.

Nguyễn Hữu Sơn, Chairman of ATS Group, highlighted that CashPlus addresses consumer market challenges such as high intermediary costs, lack of effective market data, intense competition, supply chain management issues, customer service quality, and limited marketing budgets. The app leverages AI and Big Data to overcome these hurdles.

For consumers, CashPlus offers instant cashback of at least 4 per cent on any transaction made through the app at partner merchants. This cashback applies to all platforms, including online shopping, traditional purchases, cash payments, or bank transfers. Users can also earn passive income by referring others to use CashPlus.

The app features intelligent routing with maps to help users find goods and services in their vicinity, including competitive information to aid decision-making.

For businesses, CashPlus helps increase revenue and profit, reduce marketing costs, and improve customer retention by understanding and meeting customer needs. Hoàng Thế Thanh, CEO of ATS Group, emphasised that the app breaks down barriers in small ecosystems, creating a unified environment for buyers and sellers.

“CashPlus helps businesses reach millions of customers effectively and quickly. The application of digital technology into the business model breaks down barriers of small ecosystems, creating a common environment for buyers and sellers, avoiding information fragmentation and bringing benefits to all participants,” Thanh added.

ATS Group aims for CashPlus to reach 10 million users in Hà Nội and HCM City by 2025, achieve 50 per cent market penetration in Việt Nam by 2027, and expand internationally by 2028. — VNS