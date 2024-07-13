Colombia: Anatomy of a lockdown

Fear became a constant companion. Dufay, a woman from a farming community in the area, recounts that on another occasion, some women reopened their family restaurants out of desperation but had to close them again because members of armed groups were pointing the finger at them.

“If the armed groups fought between themselves, it wouldn’t matter so much, but it’s always people from farming communities they go after. It’s not our fault if someone comes and says ‘sell me a meal’. Just because they have weapons, they get to order people about and we are always on the receiving end.” Her voice is just one of many that tell of the difficulties experienced during the months of lockdown.

“There were times when mothers could not leave their community even if their children were ill, and we often needed Western medicine. That was really hard too,” observes María.

For many people in the areas most seriously affected by armed conflict, lockdown in practical terms meant putting life on hold. Families such as those of Diana, Dufay and María had to leave their children out of school that year because of the restrictions and compulsory social distancing.

“The lockdown started on 22 January, and my daughter was due to travel to Cartagena del Chairá the following day. When we called the motorboats to get her ticket, we were told that there was no service, that it had been suspended until further notice. That was when it all started. My daughter was already enrolled, and we were given a month for her to start classes, but as the lockdown lasted more than two months, when we called to say she could start, they said that the first term had finished and so my daughter ended up not being able to attend school at all that year,” explains Aleida.