Mali: ICRC provides further medical support for hospitals in the wake of fresh hostilities

The ICRC in Mali

The ICRC has been carrying out humanitarian work in Mali since 1965 and has had a permanent presence in the country since 1991 following a headquarters agreement. Against the backdrop of persistent armed conflict, especially in the centre and north of the country, and increased pressure on essential public services, the ICRC runs its activities in Mali from its delegation in Bamako, with subdelegations in Mopti, Timbuktu and Gao, offices in Kidal and Ménaka, and a satellite office in Niafounké. It works in the areas most affected by fighting, as close as possible to the people caught in the crossfire.

The ICRC works closely and entirely transparently with national, regional and local authorities. It also maintains a close partnership with the Mali Red Cross and other components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

For more information, please contact:

Eléonore Asomani, ICRC Dakar, tel.: +221 78 186 46 87, email: easomani@icrc.org

To preview and download the latest ICRC video footage in broadcast quality, go to www.icrcvideonewsroom.org