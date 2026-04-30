Iran: ICRC president says a return to war would be ruinous for civilians

“Six weeks of hostilities have pulled Iran and the wider Middle East into patterns of warfare that have proved devastating for civilians and the infrastructure they rely on to survive. Any return to a conflict of such intensity and scale will be catastrophic for millions,” President Spoljaric said.

While in Tehran, President Spoljaric met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister and President for the Institute for Political and International Studies Saeed Khatibzadeh, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand and Head of the Search and Recovery Committee of the Chief of the General Staff General Brigadier Seyed Mohammad Bagherzadeh.

“The ceasefire has widened the window to scale up humanitarian assistance. We hope that this opportunity can be used to meet the needs of millions across the region who have suffered from hostilities,” President Spoljaric said.

In recent weeks, the ICRC has brought additional staff into Iran, and delivered relief items and medical supplies to help civilians in need, with more on the way.

“The humanitarian cost of a region at war is not one the world can absorb. Millions of lives depend on the political will to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians,” President Spoljaric said.

“A durable ceasefire, followed by a political solution, has to start by upholding humanity in war along with a collective commitment to de-escalate.”