Aviation authority asks carriers to increase flights to Cần Thơ International Airport

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam has asked Vietnamese carriers to increase flights to Cần Thơ International Airport to meet the demand.

Currently, there are five flight routes to Cần Thơ from Hà Nội, Vinh, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng and Côn Đảo with a total of 11-12 return flights per day.

This is a great effort of carriers to maintain flight frequency to Cần Thơ amid the shortage of aircrafts the authority said, however, the number of flights have not been able to meet the travelling demand from and to Cần Thơ of local residents, tourists and investors.

Thus, the Civil Aviation Authority asked Vietnamese carriers to increase flight frequency of the Hà Nội – Cần Thơ routes as well as other routes and expand new domestic and international routes to Cần Thơ.

Cần Thơ International Airport must create favourable conditions for domestic and foreign airlines to exploit routes to Cần Thơ.

The Civil Aviation Authority will continue to study policies to facilitate operations of Vietnamese airlines and foreign airlines to Cần Thơ.

Under Cần Thơ City’s planning for 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, Cần Thơ City is expected to become a growth hub of Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta. — VNS