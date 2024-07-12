Celebrating 20 Years of CFAM!
The College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media (CFAM) at the University of Nebraska at Omaha has produced and performed an exciting array of accomplishments and events over the past 20 years - more than any other college at UNO which makes us the creative heart of campus.
With over 5088 graduates since forming in 2005, CFAM continues to inspire students in the School of the Arts, School of Communication, and School of Music, including KVNO 90.7FM Classical Radio, and UNOTV in fostering, cultivating, and producing some of the best talent in Omaha and the nation.
The 2024-2025 academic year is one that is packed with special 20th anniversary events. We hope you can join us in celebrating by attending one or all of them.
AUGUST 2024
Sat. 17
KVNO Radio Good Vibrations Used Instrument Drive | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
SEPTEMBER 2024
Fri. 6
Print Workshop Opening Reception | Weber Fine Arts | TBD
Sat. 7
School of Music Woodwind Day | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Wed. 18
Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p
MFAW novelist and literary editor, Liz Kay
Thu. 26
Ice Cream social for students, faculty, and staff | TBD
Thu. 26
Anniversary Kick-Off | Strauss Performing Arts Center| 7:30p
Performers and entertainment from School of the Arts, School of Music, and School of Communication
Mon. 30
KVNO Radio Pledge Drive begins | 90.7FM
OCTOBER 2024
Thu. 3
School of Music Bands Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Tue. 3-6
Dracula | MavRadio.FM | TBD
Fri. 4
KVNO Radio Otis’ Twelve Retirement | TBD
Sat. 5
School of Communication College Radio Day | TBD
TBA
UNO TV and MavRadio 24-hour marathon | TBD
Wed.
Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p
Mon. 7-8
National Humanities Week, Keren Blankfeld, Author | TBD
Mon. 7-9
Jazz Hispanic Heritage Month with guest artist residency | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Tue. 8-9
Wear Black Give Back, Live Kick-Off | 11:30-12:15 | cfam.unomaha.edu
Thu. 10
Choir Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Fri. 11
Risk & Crisis speaker and workshop | TBD
Thu. 10-13
Dracula | MavRadio.FM | TBD
Fri. 11-13
Flute New Music Consortium | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Mon. 14
Music Major for a Day | Strauss Performing Arts Center
Mon. 14
School of the Arts, Barb Simcoe exhibit | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Wed. 16
Orchestra concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Fri. 18
School of the Arts, Barb Simcoe Exhibit Opening Reception | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Sat. 26
School of Communication, Halloween Swing Forensics Tournament | TBD
Sat. 26
UNO Homecoming Week begins (Oct 26-Nov 1)
Tue. 29
Haunted Heartland Live, MavRadio.FM | 6-8p
NOVEMBER 2024
Wed. TBD
Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p
Tue. 5
MavRadio & UNOTV Election Coverage | TBD
Wed. 6
Brass Day | Strauss Performing Center | TBD
Sat. 9-10
Maverick Piano Fest | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Mon. 11
School of Communication Presents Robert Costa, CBS Journalist | TBD
Tue. 19
Jazz Ensembles Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Thu. 21-24
Anything Goes #2, Weekend 1 | TBD
Mon. 25
School of the Arts BFA & BASA Show | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
DECEMBER 2024
Wed. TBD
Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p
Wed. 4
Art & Art History BFA Thesis Talks | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Thu. 5
Choirs Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Thu. 5-8
Anything Goes #2, Weekend 2 | TBD
Fri. 6
Art & Art History BFA & BASA Show Opening Reception | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Mon. 9
TAPEnsemble | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Tue. 10
Art History Talks | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Tue. 10
Jazz Combos | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Wed. 11
Art & Art History BFA Thesis Talks | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Thu. 12
Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Orchestra Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Fri. 13
Chancellor's Winter Fest | TBD
Tue. 17
School of Communication MavTalks | TBD
Wed. 18
Medical Orchestra and Choir | TBD
Fri. 20
Art & Art History BFA/BASA Show Closing Reception | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
JANUARY 2025
Sat. 11
KVNO Radio Classical Kids Showcase | TBD
Thu. 16-19
College Orchestra Directors Association National Conference | TBD
Fri. 24
UNO Faculty Showcase Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Fri. 24-25
BOCH Festival | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Fri. 31
Art & Art History Alumni and Art Club Exhibit | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
FEBRUARY 2025
WRWS Reading Series | TBD
Maverick Machine | TBD
Fri. 21-22
CFAM Arts Festival | TBD
Fri. 28
Jazz Festival | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
MARCH 2025
WRWS Reading Series | TBD
KVNO Pledge Drive | TBD
Art & Art History Juried Student Art Show | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Mon. 3
Choral Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Tue. 4
Flute Choir and University Band Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Wed. 12
Symphonic Wind Ensemble Orchestra Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Fri. 21
Flat Water States Undergrad Communication Research Conference | TBD
Wed. 26
School of Communication Mavforensics Night Before Nationals | TBD
APRIL 2025
Wed.
WRWS Reading Series, BFA alumna, Susan Aizenberg | UNO Art Gallery | 7:30p
Fri. 4-6
Opera | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Tue. 8
Middle School Honor Choir Festival | Strauss Performign Arts Center | TBD
Wed. 9-10
School of Communication Media Showcase | TBD
Fri. 11
School of Communication High School Media Conference | TBD
Thu. 17-20
Theatre Production #4 | Weber Fine Arts | TBD
Tue. 22
Jazz Ensembles Concert | TBD
Tue. 22
MavRadio.FM Earth Day Live | 1-3p
Wed. 23
Anniversary Closing Reception Performance of Commissioned Piece | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Thu. 24
Art & Art History BFA & BASA Art Exhibit | UNO Art Gallery | TBD
Thu. 24-27
Theatre Production #4 | Weber Fine Arts
Tue. 29
Jazz Combos | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
MAY 2025
Mon. 5
TAPEnsemble Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Tue. 6
University Orchestra | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Fri. 9
Symphonic Wind Ensemble | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Sat. 10
Alumni Band with Jim Saker | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD
Tue. 13
School of Communication MavTalks | TBD
Wed. 14
Medical Orchestra and Choir concert | TBD
JULY 2025
School of the Arts MFA in Writing 20th Anniversary