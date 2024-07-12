Celebrating 20 Years of CFAM!

The College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media (CFAM) at the University of Nebraska at Omaha has produced and performed an exciting array of accomplishments and events over the past 20 years - more than any other college at UNO which makes us the creative heart of campus.

With over 5088 graduates since forming in 2005, CFAM continues to inspire students in the School of the Arts, School of Communication, and School of Music, including KVNO 90.7FM Classical Radio, and UNOTV in fostering, cultivating, and producing some of the best talent in Omaha and the nation.

The 2024-2025 academic year is one that is packed with special 20th anniversary events. We hope you can join us in celebrating by attending one or all of them.

AUGUST 2024

Sat. 17

KVNO Radio Good Vibrations Used Instrument Drive | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

SEPTEMBER 2024

Fri. 6

Print Workshop Opening Reception | Weber Fine Arts | TBD

Sat. 7

School of Music Woodwind Day | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Wed. 18

Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p

MFAW novelist and literary editor, Liz Kay

Thu. 26

Ice Cream social for students, faculty, and staff | TBD

Thu. 26

Anniversary Kick-Off | Strauss Performing Arts Center| 7:30p

Performers and entertainment from School of the Arts, School of Music, and School of Communication

Mon. 30

KVNO Radio Pledge Drive begins | 90.7FM

OCTOBER 2024

Thu. 3

School of Music Bands Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Tue. 3-6

Dracula | MavRadio.FM | TBD

Fri. 4

KVNO Radio Otis’ Twelve Retirement | TBD

Sat. 5

School of Communication College Radio Day | TBD

TBA

UNO TV and MavRadio 24-hour marathon | TBD

Wed.

Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p

Mon. 7-8

National Humanities Week, Keren Blankfeld, Author | TBD

Mon. 7-9

Jazz Hispanic Heritage Month with guest artist residency | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Tue. 8-9

Wear Black Give Back, Live Kick-Off | 11:30-12:15 | cfam.unomaha.edu

Thu. 10

Choir Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Fri. 11

Risk & Crisis speaker and workshop | TBD

Thu. 10-13

Dracula | MavRadio.FM | TBD

Fri. 11-13

Flute New Music Consortium | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Mon. 14

Music Major for a Day | Strauss Performing Arts Center

Mon. 14

School of the Arts, Barb Simcoe exhibit | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Wed. 16

Orchestra concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Fri. 18

School of the Arts, Barb Simcoe Exhibit Opening Reception | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Sat. 26

School of Communication, Halloween Swing Forensics Tournament | TBD

Sat. 26

UNO Homecoming Week begins (Oct 26-Nov 1)

Tue. 29

Haunted Heartland Live, MavRadio.FM | 6-8p

NOVEMBER 2024

Wed. TBD

Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p

Tue. 5

MavRadio & UNOTV Election Coverage | TBD

Wed. 6

Brass Day | Strauss Performing Center | TBD

Sat. 9-10

Maverick Piano Fest | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Mon. 11

School of Communication Presents Robert Costa, CBS Journalist | TBD

Tue. 19

Jazz Ensembles Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Thu. 21-24

Anything Goes #2, Weekend 1 | TBD

Mon. 25

School of the Arts BFA & BASA Show | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

DECEMBER 2024

Wed. TBD

Writer's Workshop Reading Series | Weber Fine Arts | 7:30p

Wed. 4

Art & Art History BFA Thesis Talks | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Thu. 5

Choirs Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Thu. 5-8

Anything Goes #2, Weekend 2 | TBD

Fri. 6

Art & Art History BFA & BASA Show Opening Reception | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Mon. 9

TAPEnsemble | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Tue. 10

Art History Talks | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Tue. 10

Jazz Combos | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Wed. 11

Art & Art History BFA Thesis Talks | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Thu. 12

Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Orchestra Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Fri. 13

Chancellor's Winter Fest | TBD

Tue. 17

School of Communication MavTalks | TBD

Wed. 18

Medical Orchestra and Choir | TBD

Fri. 20

Art & Art History BFA/BASA Show Closing Reception | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

JANUARY 2025

Sat. 11

KVNO Radio Classical Kids Showcase | TBD

Thu. 16-19

College Orchestra Directors Association National Conference | TBD

Fri. 24

UNO Faculty Showcase Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Fri. 24-25

BOCH Festival | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Fri. 31

Art & Art History Alumni and Art Club Exhibit | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

FEBRUARY 2025

WRWS Reading Series | TBD

Maverick Machine | TBD

Fri. 21-22

CFAM Arts Festival | TBD

Fri. 28

Jazz Festival | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

MARCH 2025

WRWS Reading Series | TBD

KVNO Pledge Drive | TBD

Art & Art History Juried Student Art Show | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Mon. 3

Choral Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Tue. 4

Flute Choir and University Band Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Wed. 12

Symphonic Wind Ensemble Orchestra Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Fri. 21

Flat Water States Undergrad Communication Research Conference | TBD

Wed. 26

School of Communication Mavforensics Night Before Nationals | TBD

APRIL 2025



Wed.

WRWS Reading Series, BFA alumna, Susan Aizenberg | UNO Art Gallery | 7:30p

Fri. 4-6

Opera | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Tue. 8

Middle School Honor Choir Festival | Strauss Performign Arts Center | TBD

Wed. 9-10

School of Communication Media Showcase | TBD

Fri. 11

School of Communication High School Media Conference | TBD

Thu. 17-20

Theatre Production #4 | Weber Fine Arts | TBD

Tue. 22

Jazz Ensembles Concert | TBD

Tue. 22

MavRadio.FM Earth Day Live | 1-3p

Wed. 23

Anniversary Closing Reception Performance of Commissioned Piece | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Thu. 24

Art & Art History BFA & BASA Art Exhibit | UNO Art Gallery | TBD

Thu. 24-27

Theatre Production #4 | Weber Fine Arts

Tue. 29

Jazz Combos | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

MAY 2025

Mon. 5

TAPEnsemble Concert | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Tue. 6

University Orchestra | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Fri. 9

Symphonic Wind Ensemble | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Sat. 10

Alumni Band with Jim Saker | Strauss Performing Arts Center | TBD

Tue. 13

School of Communication MavTalks | TBD

Wed. 14

Medical Orchestra and Choir concert | TBD

JULY 2025



School of the Arts MFA in Writing 20th Anniversary