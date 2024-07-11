Staff Excellence: Kate Earnhardt’s Selection to the NACADA Emerging Leaders Program

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) Division of Continuing Studies (DCS) proudly highlights our staff excellence by announcing that Kate Earnhardt, one of our dedicated academic advisors, has been selected for the prestigious NACADA: Global Community for Academic Advising Emerging Leaders Program (ELP). Established in 2007, this program fosters leadership among members from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented populations within the academic advising community.

The NACADA Emerging Leaders Program pairs 12 emerging leaders with six mentors for a two-year journey. This mentorship helps emerging leaders develop a plan for continued involvement and growth within NACADA, connecting them to various areas of interest within the association. NACADA provides each selected emerging leader with a stipend to assist with travel to NACADA conferences, institutes, and seminars, enabling them to gain valuable experiences and connections.

Kate Earnhardt’s journey to becoming an emerging leader began in May 2021 when she joined DCS at UNO. With a Master of Arts in Ancient History from King’s College London and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Sociology with an Anthropology Concentration from UNO, Kate brought a rich academic background to her advising role. Her passion for helping students and her leadership potential quickly became evident.

At the 2022 annual NACADA conference in Portland, Oregon, a fellow Region 6 advisor encouraged Kate to explore the Emerging Leaders Program. Inspired by this encounter, she decided to apply for the program. Kate saw the program as a prestigious opportunity to develop her leadership skills further and make a meaningful impact within NACADA.

Reflecting on her journey, Kate shared that the application process required significant personal and professional reflection on her NACADA involvement, goals, and how she could help the organization. She focused her application and reflection on her being from an underrepresented community, advisement of an underrepresented student population, and how she could help NACADA grow in these areas. Her efforts paid off when she was selected as one of only 12 emerging leaders for the highly competitive 2024-2026 cohort.

Kate’s selection for the Emerging Leaders Program resulted from her passion and commitment; but more importantly, her achievements in academic advising. Last year, she was selected as a mentee for the 2023-2024 cohort of the Region 6 Advising Mentoring Program (RAMP), during which one of her goals was to run for Nebraska Liaison for Region 6. Earlier this year, Kate completed that goal by not only running for but being elected to the Nebraska Liaison position for 2024-2026. Most recently, Kate was also elected as a Staff Advisory Council (SAC) representative for 2024-2027 and as Vice President of the Academic Advising Council (AAC) for 2024-2026. In addition to her elected positions, she also presented at the 2023 annual conference in Orlando, sponsored by two NACADA advising communities, and at the regional conference in Milwaukee in 2024.

As an emerging leader, Kate has set ambitious goals. She aims to create a new academic advising community within NACADA, focusing on supporting advisors with disabilities, especially those with neurodivergent disorders. Living with ADHD herself, Kate is passionate about helping those in student-facing positions overcome their unique challenges while celebrating that which makes them extraordinary.

“I believe the mentorship I will receive through the program will be invaluable,” said Kate. “I hope to gain insights from seasoned advisors, strengthen my advising skills, and build a stronger community for the adult and contemporary learner population here at UNO.” Kate is also eager to use this opportunity to combat burnout, both neurotypical and neurodivergent kinds, and gain new perspectives on enhanced support of students and staff.

Looking ahead, Kate hopes to make a significant impact in the field of academic advising, at UNO and nationally, by highlighting the importance of adult learners and ensuring they have a voice in the academic community. She also aims to advocate for neurodivergent individuals, ensuring they feel valued and heard.

Kate’s advice for other academic advisors aspiring to similar achievements is to research opportunities for professional development, network with people outside of your program, and step outside their comfort zones. “I would encourage everyone to start small: take on low-pressure, high-impact roles or projects and build from there, all the while making sure to maintain a healthy work-life balance,” Kate stated. “It’s important to remember that just because you can do anything doesn’t mean you have to do everything. Be intentional with the things you take on so you don’t burn yourself out before you ever really get started.”

Kate Earnhardt’s selection to the NACADA Emerging Leaders Program is a testament to her dedication, leadership, and passion for academic advising. Her journey and accomplishments reflect the exceptional work done by advisors within UNO’s Division of Continuing Studies. We are proud to support Kate in this prestigious program and look forward to seeing her contributions to the field of academic advising grow.

For over 70 years, the Division of Continuing Studies at UNO has been dedicated to meeting the needs of adult and contemporary learners. Through programs like the Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies, we offer flexibility and support to ensure our students' success. Kate’s achievements and the recognition of her leadership potential further highlight the commitment and excellence of our advisors. Congratulations, Kate!