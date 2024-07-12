Senate Bill 1281 Printer's Number 1821

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1821

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1281

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, COSTA, YAW, BAKER,

J. WARD, SCHWANK AND BOSCOLA, JULY 12, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JULY 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine

and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;

reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and

Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for

its composition, powers and duties; providing for the

issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and

revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;

and making repeals," further providing for definitions, for

respiratory therapists, for perfusionist, for genetic

counselor and for prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and

orthotic fitters; providing for medical imaging

professionals, radiation therapists, radiologist assistants

and trainees; further providing for licenses and certificates

and general qualification; repealing provisions relating to

radiologic procedures and education and training required;

and making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of December 20, 1985

(P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

