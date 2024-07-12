Senate Bill 1281 Printer's Number 1821
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1821
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1281
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, COSTA, YAW, BAKER,
J. WARD, SCHWANK AND BOSCOLA, JULY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JULY 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine
and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;
reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and
Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for
its composition, powers and duties; providing for the
issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and
revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;
and making repeals," further providing for definitions, for
respiratory therapists, for perfusionist, for genetic
counselor and for prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and
orthotic fitters; providing for medical imaging
professionals, radiation therapists, radiologist assistants
and trainees; further providing for licenses and certificates
and general qualification; repealing provisions relating to
radiologic procedures and education and training required;
and making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of December 20, 1985
(P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25