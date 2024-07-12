Senate Bill 1285 Printer's Number 1825
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - 12106. Grant money.
§ 12101. Scope of chapter.
This chapter relates to the Fresh Food Financing Initiative.
§ 12102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Farmers' market." A building, structure or place owned,
leased or otherwise in possession by a person, municipal
corporation or public or private organization, used or intended
to be used by two or more farmers or an association of farmers
for the purpose of selling agricultural commodities directly to
consumers and which is physically located within this
Commonwealth.
"Food access organization." A nonprofit organization with
expertise in improving access to food in underserved
communities.
"Grant." A grant awarded under section 12104(e) (relating to
administration of program).
"Grocery store." A for-profit or not-for-profit self-service
retail establishment that primarily sells meat, seafood, fruits,
vegetables, dairy products, dry groceries, household products
and sundries.
"Program." The Pennsylvania Fresh Food Financing Initiative
established under section 12103 (relating to establishment).
"Regional anchor supermarket." A company that owns multiple
grocery stores within a given region.
"Retail food establishment." As defined under section 5702
(relating to definitions).
"Underserved community." A census tract determined to be an
20240SB1285PN1825 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30