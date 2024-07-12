Submit Release
Senate Bill 1285 Printer's Number 1825

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - 12106. Grant money.

§ 12101. Scope of chapter.

This chapter relates to the Fresh Food Financing Initiative.

§ 12102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Farmers' market." A building, structure or place owned,

leased or otherwise in possession by a person, municipal

corporation or public or private organization, used or intended

to be used by two or more farmers or an association of farmers

for the purpose of selling agricultural commodities directly to

consumers and which is physically located within this

Commonwealth.

"Food access organization." A nonprofit organization with

expertise in improving access to food in underserved

communities.

"Grant." A grant awarded under section 12104(e) (relating to

administration of program).

"Grocery store." A for-profit or not-for-profit self-service

retail establishment that primarily sells meat, seafood, fruits,

vegetables, dairy products, dry groceries, household products

and sundries.

"Program." The Pennsylvania Fresh Food Financing Initiative

established under section 12103 (relating to establishment).

"Regional anchor supermarket." A company that owns multiple

grocery stores within a given region.

"Retail food establishment." As defined under section 5702

(relating to definitions).

"Underserved community." A census tract determined to be an

